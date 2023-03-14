Weather forecast for the new week

In the next few days Italy will be crossed by a cold front that will bring back heavy rains and snowfalls, waiting for a surprise.

The meteorological picture of our country is therefore destined to undergo a sudden change which will materialize above all between Tuesday 14 and Wednesday 15. A well-organized front will in fact be fueled by the presence of a cyclonic vortex that will cross the entire peninsula from north to south.

Now let’s try to understand how the meteorological picture of this new one will evolve in more detail week.

The first indications that something is changing will already be noticed on Monday the 13th: in fact, the clouds will tend to increase in the North, especially in the North-West and in the central-western Alpine areas, with the first rainfall expected already in the evening.

It will then be during the night that the weather will go severely worsening on the Western and Central Alps, with snowfall gradually more and more abundant around the 1200/1300m and with scattered rains on the rest of the North especially in Liguria where they can also take on the character of a thunderstorm on the province of La Spezia.

In short, there will be all the conditions for living a Tuesday 14 under the banner of bad weather which will tend to concentrate its greatest effects on the northeastern regions, on a large part of the central Tyrrhenian and, during the afternoon/evening, up to the compartments of the lower Tyrrhenian and this due to a insidious cyclonic vortex which from Northern Italy will move rapidly towards the South.

Also pay attention to neve which may also fall plentiful on the Central-Eastern Alpine arc at an average altitude close to 1400m.

The map that we offer below shows the rainfall forecast for Tuesday 14 March: with color rosa risk areas are indicated nevewhile those colored by Light blue those at risk of rain. Precipitation forecast for Tuesday 14 March Il cyclonic vortex it will then be able to maintain very unstable weather conditions even in that of Wednesday 15but mainly in the regions of the middle and lower Adriatic and in the southern peninsular, where we will continue to have often rainy conditions even if they tend to improve by evening.

In fact, new masses of cold air descending from Northern Europe will take care of pushing the cyclonic vortex away from our country and offering us an important surprise: good weather! From Thursday 16 Indeed the weather will return stable throughout the country albeit in a windier and cooler environment for everyone.