Colitis is inflammation of the colon, which is the final part of the large intestine. If you suffer from it, these are the foods you must not eat.

The colitis it’s a’inflammation of the colonwhich is the final part of thelarge intestine. Colitis can have many different causes, including bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as irritable bowel syndromethe Ulcerative colitis and the Crohn’s diseaseand even emotional stress.

Common symptoms of colitis include diarrhea, abdominal pain, bloating, cramping, rectal bleeding and weight loss. Depending on the cause of the colitis, treatment can range from antibiotics for bacterial infections to immunosuppressive drugs for autoimmune diseases.

It’s important to see your doctor if you suspect you have colitis or if you experience persistent symptoms, so you can get an accurate diagnosis and proper treatment.

Are you on Telegram? Follow the news of SaluteLab.it on our channel! Sign up by clicking here!

What foods should be avoided with colitis?

Here are some foods you should avoid if you have colitis:

High fat foodsFoods high in fat can irritate the colon and make colitis symptoms worse. Avoid fried foods, full-fat dairy products, red meat, and other high-fat foods. Spicy foodsSpicy foods can irritate the digestive tract and make colitis symptoms worse. Avoid foods like chilispicy tomato sauce, curry and other spicy foods. Foods high in insoluble fiber: Insoluble fiber can increase intestinal motility and cause diarrhea. Avoid foods like bran, flaxseed, popcorn, nuts, and other foods high in insoluble fiber. Dairy products: Some patients with colitis do not tolerate dairy products well and may develop symptoms such as bloating, diarrhea and abdominal cramps. So avoid dairy products, especially if you are lactose intolerant. Foods containing added sugar: Added sugar can feed the bacteria in the colon and cause inflammation. Avoid foods like sodas, sweets, candy, and other foods that contain added sugar.

Remember that each patient with colitis can react differently to foods, so always consult your doctor or dietitian to figure out which foods to avoid or limit in your diet.

READ ALSO: What types of cancer are hereditary?