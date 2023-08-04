Collaboration between ASST Sette Laghi and the Molina Foundation: Strengthening Healthcare Services for the Community

ASST Sette Laghi and the Molina Foundation Strengthen Collaboration for Community Health

Varese, Italy – ASST Sette Laghi and the Molina Foundation have reaffirmed their partnership in a recent meeting held at the Foundation’s headquarters in viale Borri. The meeting, attended by President Carlo Maria Castelletti, General Manager Marco Masini, Medical Director Giuseppe Ferrari, and representatives from the Territorial Social and Health Authority, highlighted the importance of the collaboration between the two institutions in serving the community’s health needs. Mayor Davide Galimberti also emphasized the significance of this synergy for the city.

According to ASST Sette Laghi’s Extraordinary Commissioner, Giuseppe Micale, the Molina Foundation is not simply a point of reference for the people of Varese, but a true partner. Over the years, several agreements have been made between ASST Sette Laghi and Molina, with one notable collaboration being the provision of 22 sub-acute beds. These beds often cater to patients discharged from ASST Sette Laghi’s hospitals, ensuring continued care for patients in need while creating space for new admissions.

The Molina Foundation’s services go beyond sub-acute care, with a nursing home section, a dedicated ward for Alzheimer’s patients, psychiatric hospitalization places, intensive care units, palliative care in the nursing home, and a day center. The foundation has long been committed to providing assistance to the most vulnerable members of society.

President Carlo Maria Castelletti expressed his satisfaction with the existing partnership and the agreement to strengthen it further. The aim is to offer comprehensive and high-quality services to the people of Varese and neighboring municipalities, ensuring the well-being of the community.

Mayor Davide Galimberti echoed his support for this collaboration, emphasizing the importance of joining forces for the greater good of the community. The municipal administration also pledged its commitment to supporting this partnership and promoting the health and well-being of citizens.

The collaboration between ASST Sette Laghi and the Molina Foundation represents a long-standing commitment to the community’s health. By working together, these two historical institutions aim to provide the best possible care and support to the people of Varese and surrounding areas.

