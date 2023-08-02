Collaboration between Engineering and Medicine: Complex Problem Solving for Health in Chile

Title: Complex Engineering Systems Institute Joins Forces with Chilean Health Institutions to Tackle Urgent Health Issues

Introduction:

The Complex Engineering Systems Institute (ISCI) in Chile, in collaboration with the School of Medicine at the University of Chile, has been utilizing its expertise and experience in solving complex problems to support health initiatives in the wake of the recent pandemic. Through various collaborative projects, including the analysis of high-risk contagion sectors, critical bed forecasting, and the impact of COVID-19 inoculation, ISCI has contributed valuable insights in partnership with the Clinical Hospital of the University of Chile (HCUCH). To solidify this partnership, both institutions have recently signed an agreement to further enhance scientific, mathematical, and analytical support for health-related issues.

Background:

The agreement between HCUCH and ISCI, established on July 12, 2022, is aimed at employing research and development to bring about tangible results for the population. Leonardo Basso, director of ISCI and an academic at the University of Chile, emphasizes the significance of this alliance, expressing hope that the findings and methodologies can be shared with other hospitals to enhance the public healthcare system.

Scientific Support for Health Issues:

The formalization of the existing relationship between ISCI and HCUCH facilitates the provision of scientific, mathematical, and analytical support crucial for addressing healthcare challenges. Francisco Martínez, dean of the Faculty of Physics and Mathematics at the University of Chile, highlights the importance of linking engineering with health. The collaboration aims to provide healthcare with simulation methodologies, data analysis, and AI technologies to transform information into actionable strategies. ISCI, as a scientific research center, utilizes various techniques to collect and analyze health-related data obtained from different processes.

ISCI’s Contribution:

ISCI’s contribution is centered on its advanced analytical and process technologies. By combining expertise in biology, determination of antibodies, and engineering, ISCI researchers can ascertain the impact of vaccination. Through the application of innovative sampling techniques, which account for mobility patterns and clear detections, ISCI achieves high-impact results. Miguel O’Ryan, an ISCI researcher and dean of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Chile, underlines the importance of this interdisciplinary approach, which demonstrates the potential for groundbreaking outcomes.

Advancing Toward Solutions:

The collaboration between ISCI, HCUCH, and the University of Chile represents an innovative approach to address complex problems in healthcare. This collaborative effort brings together exceptional talents from diverse fields such as health and engineering. With a shared objective of finding real solutions, this partnership will have a profound impact on the hospital, the college, and the university, setting a precedent for prioritizing interdisciplinary collaborations within the country.

Conclusion:

Through their joint efforts, ISCI and the University of Chile aim to utilize their collective knowledge and resources to address urgent health issues. This collaboration signifies a major step forward in bridging the gap between engineering and healthcare, ultimately transforming data and research into actionable strategies for the betterment of public health. The impact of this partnership is expected to extend beyond the boundaries of one institution and act as a guiding light for future collaborations aimed at solving complex problems in the medical field.

