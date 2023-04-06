Some people are probably familiar with collagen as an ingredient in face creams that promise firmer skin. But what does it do when you consume collagen powder? Nutritionist Julia Sausmikat explains this sternwhat effect collagen has and what you should consider when buying oral products.

Collagen is supposed to tighten the skin – at least that is what some face cream advertising slogans promise. But what does collagen do when you take it in powder form? In addition to rejuvenated skin, it is said to strengthen muscles, cartilage, nails and hair and, among other things, to be able to help against cellulite because it is said to be able to support the connective tissue. Nutritionist Julia Sausmikat from the consumer advice center NRW explains this stern, what collagen powder can really do and what to consider when taking such dietary supplements.

What is collagen?



First of all, it is important to know what collagen actually is – and that there are different variants of it. Julia Sausmikat says: “Collagen is a structural protein, i.e. a protein that in the body in different variants occurs, depending on whether it is collagen in the skin, in the cartilage or in other tissues.” Biochemically, 28 different types of collagen are distinguished, according to the expert. “Human skin consists mainly of collagen type I, cartilage contains collagen type II. The respective tissue cells produce the appropriate collagen themselves.”

The nutritionist explains: “Collagen molecules consist mainly of the amino acids proline and glycine. These two amino acids are not essential either, so they do not have to be ingested through food, but can be produced by the body itself.” In dietary supplements such as Collagen Powder collagen is usually used as a water-soluble collagen hydrolyzate, which is obtained from slaughterhouse waste such as the skin or bones of pigs and cattle is won. During the hydrolysis, the collagens are already broken down into smaller fragments, so-called collagen peptides, says the expert. But there are also collagen powders with additives made from poultry and fish leftovers on the market.

How does collagen powder work in the body?



If the body produces collagen itself, what good are products like collagen powder? Sausmikat explains: “Age-related degradation of collagen structures occurs of the deeper skin layers and thus to a loss of stability. The collagen-containing cartilage tissue in the joints is also subject to natural wear and tear.” Products such as collagen powder, which can be mixed into foods such as yoghurt or consumed as a smoothie or shake, promise that the collagen contained in “defective” areas in the body (such as skin or joint cartilage) is used as a building block for repairs, but it’s not that simple, as the expert explains.

“In the digestive tract, collagen is broken down into its components just like other proteins that we consume in the form of food. The body absorbs these amino acids, di- and tripeptides – whether it produces complex collagens from them again and places them in the right place, is on a completely different page.” There is though studiesthe one Improvement of wrinkle depth and skin elasticity by taking collagen (hydrolyzate). That dietary supplements like Collagen Powder can therefore have an effect cannot be ruled out. According to the expert, it is questionable whether these changes can be seen with the naked eye.

Julia Sausmikat continues: “Dietary supplements with collagen hydrolyzate are often advertised as being able to alleviate damage to joint cartilage and osteoarthritis-related symptoms. Such However, disease-related advertising claims are prohibited for dietary supplements. There is a lack of high-quality scientific studies that prove skin or cartilage support from collagen intake in healthy people.” After testing by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), the EU has health claims about collagen in food that refer to an improved skin structure and joint health, was rejected due to a lack of scientific evidence, explains the consumer advocate.

Collagen powder: what should you consider when buying?



The products are not harmful. But Julia Sausmikat explains what to look out for when buying collagen powder: “If you don’t want to use pork products, you should pay particular attention to the product labeling – the majority of collagen is obtained from pork rind. And: Vegan collagen does not exist. Products labeled vegan usually contain a mix of the amino acids glycine, proline, hydroxyproline and L-lysine and no collagen.”

Can taking collagen powder be dangerous?



“Food supplements with collagen are legally food and must be safe in principle. The manufacturer must specify a dosage that should not be exceeded,” explains the nutritionist. But there are possible side effects: “Products with collagen can allergic reactions and intolerances trigger, this is especially true for people with a fish allergy, if the collagen was made from fish skins.” Such allergens must be labelled.

Furthermore, the frequently added substances such as nicotinamide or nicotinic acid (vitamin B3) can also be problematic facial flushing and hot flashes can trigger. “Products should not contain more than four milligrams of nicotinic acid, 160 milligrams of nicotinamide, or 4.4 milligrams of inositol hexanicotinate (inositol niacinate) per daily dose.” In addition, dietary supplements with collagen sometimes contain absorption enhancers such as piperine, an extract from black pepper, according to Julia Sausmikat. “According to the Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR), adults should not take in more than two milligrams of isolated piperine per day via dietary supplements. The BfR advises pregnant women not to use such substances.”

If you want to take collagen powder, you can do so without any problems if you follow the instructions. However, the expert finds: “An additional supply of collagen or collagen hydrolyzate is not necessary at all. If you eat a varied diet, you absorb all the important protein building blocks, from whose amino acids the body then produces the collagens.” Various authors have written in books such as the title “Collagen – The 28 Day Diet“, explicitly listed which foods you can use collagen via diet can take. Julia Sausmikat’s personal conclusion: “Dietary supplements with collagen powder cannot stop skin aging. Sun protection, renunciation of nicotine and a healthy lifestyle, on the other hand, can.”

Source used: “JDD“

