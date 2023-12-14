Collagen supplements, there’s something they tell you but it’s not true: the AltroConsumo survey

Altroconsumo’s Investigation Reveals the Truth About Collagen Supplements

As we age, the signs of aging can be alarming and often lead to a search for remedies to maintain a youthful appearance. Many turn to healthy eating, exercise, and even cosmetic products to combat the effects of aging. In particular, the decrease in collagen production as we age can have a significant impact on our skin, leading to thinning and the development of wrinkles.

In recent years, the market has seen a surge in products containing collagen that are meant to be taken orally, promising to compensate for the decrease in collagen production and improve skin health. However, a recent investigation by the experts at Altroconsumo suggests that these claims may not be entirely true.

Altroconsumo’s experts have found that there is limited scientific evidence to support the benefits of collagen supplements in preventing wrinkles or improving skin health. The molecule of collagen is too large to be absorbed by the gastrointestinal system, so when ingested, supplements are broken down into smaller particles called amino acids. While these amino acids are absorbed by the body and used for tissue synthesis, there is no evidence to suggest that they are specifically utilized by the dermis to improve skin health.

Furthermore, Altroconsumo explains that other substances, such as vitamin C, are needed for the production of collagen, and these can be found in a balanced diet. As a result, the validity of collagen supplements is called into question, and claims such as “helps the skin maintain its firmness and elasticity” are prohibited in product advertising.

In light of this investigation, Altroconsumo advises caution and recommends sticking to a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle as opposed to relying on potentially expensive and ineffective collagen supplements. Until further independent scientific research is conducted, the true benefits of collagen supplements remain unproven.

It is clear that the quest for the fountain of youth continues, but it may be best to exercise discernment when it comes to the effectiveness of certain products. As for now, a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle remain the most reliable means of maintaining youthful skin.

