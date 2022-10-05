- Collapse at the Molinette, the revolt of the primary. Rinaldi: “It’s an obstacle course, patches aren’t enough anymore” The print
- A false ceiling falls in the Molinette, an inspection by Cirio: “It was a channel from 1998” TorinoToday
- Turin, Cirio visits the Molinette hospital after a false ceiling collapsed Corriere della Sera
- Turin, the collapse at Molinette caused by old pieces. Green light for urgent work The Republic
- The primary revolt after the collapse at Molinette, Morino: “I have no more words. Entire areas need to be redone ” The print
- View full coverage on Google News
See also Against constipation, here are 3 laxative foods that are excellent for going out of the body plus a powerful habit