“Either the Neapolitan family doctors don’t support Napoli and become hyper-present during the matches, or when there is hyper-access in the PS the cause is not the lack of response from general medicine” comments the national secretary, replying to related quati ‘overflow to emergency rooms due to shortages of local medicine.

“I have to imagine that all the family doctors present in Naples are not football fans, or maybe they support other teams”.

Sylvester Scotti, general secretary Fimmg thus comments on the fact that leaves at least perplexing: during the Napoli matches, emergency room accesses collapse. It has always happened and it was even striking during the last super match between Naples and Juventus, points out the Fimmg leader a few days before the Epiphany holidays. Period during which some have linked the overflow to emergency rooms to shortcomings in local medicine. Hence the ironic comment, referring to those who try to throw the cross of the enormous pressure on emergency rooms on general practitioners.

“If the responsibility for the pressure on the emergency rooms depended on a lack of response from general medicine, and during the Napoli matches the emergency rooms receive very few emergencies, there are two hypotheses: either the family doctors become hyperactive during the matches, never see that they are all non-fans or disinterested by Napoli SSC, or the reasons would be to be found elsewhere”.

For Scotti, it makes no sense to think about the primacy of a single branch of medicine, within a national health system that “works only if all the different areas work together in the interest of the patient”.

Looking at the data, including those relating to access to continuity of care services, it has historically been demonstrated that all requests for assistance disappear during matches in Naples. Regardless of whether or not you are in the flu peak period. The problem of pressure on emergency rooms is, perhaps, more linked to the habit of some citizens of bypassing the normal assistance steps to do it sooner and to save on co-payments. The data proves it, just look not only at the number of accesses, but also at the services that follow the access (specialist consultancy, diagnostics and so on).

“Let it be clear – continues Scotti – that the issue of patient care must never be trivialized, many of whom suffer from atavistic deficiencies of the National Health Service, which are amplifying in the post-Covid era due to national economic choices in the regional divisions which have been very penalizing for the South over the decades. In this sense, family medicine has always fought to ensure compliance with the LEAs and is among the branches that has paid the price of the pandemic the most. Having said that, we cannot ignore the principle of Occam’s razor. That is to say that, all other things being equal, the simpler explanation is always to be preferred. Therefore, if emergency emergencies collapse during the same period and epidemiological conditions during the Napoli matches, evidently many of those accesses are not exactly indifferent and certainly are not the responsibility of General Medicine “.

According to Scotti, therefore, a serious reflection on how to intervene is needed, starting from a real analysis of the causes. “Blaming this or that area of ​​medicine makes no sense,” he says. “The only interest of general medicine is to guarantee proximity assistance and correct management of chronic conditions to avoid complications and decompensation. We are still waiting for the tools that would allow us to equip our studios with all the technologies to implement effective first-level diagnostics, together with investments in personnel. This would allow family medicine to further reduce the load of emergency rooms, reducing improper accesses. Otherwise, in order to be able to respond to those who blame us for improper access to the emergency room, perhaps we should broadcast the replica of Napoli’s matches in our waiting rooms in a loop”, concludes the secretary general Fimmg sarcastically.

