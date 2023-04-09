Home Health Collapsed building in Marseille, the fire still complicates the rescue: suspects on 10 people under the rubble – The video
Collapsed building in Marseille, the fire still complicates the rescue: suspects on 10 people under the rubble – The video

Collapsed building in Marseille, the fire still complicates the rescue: suspects on 10 people under the rubble – The video

A four-story building collapsed around half past midnight in downtown Marseillein Rue de Tivoli, in the fifth arrondissement. The French interior minister Gerald Darmanin, he said up to ten people could be under the rubble. “We don’t know exactly who was in the building. For all we know, there may have been a dozen people living in the building at that time of the morning. Looks like four people were there for sure. We don’t know if they are alive or dead,” said Darmanin, who arrived in the city this morning. Some witnesses spoke of “a strong explosion” that brought down a large part of the building, as confirmed by the regional prefect Christopher Mirmand. The main hypothesis remains that of a gas leak, even if – according to the French authorities – it is still early to determine what caused the collapse.

In these hours, all efforts are focusing on the recovery of victims and wounded. Complicating search operations, he explains The worldis thefire erupted in the rubble. «We are facing an extremely rare fire phenomenon, which lasted for several hours at very high temperatures. Dogs are not able to look, see, hear what is happening,” clarified the interior minister. And precisely because of the fire, explains Darmanin, search operations could take several more hours. “We have a hundred men in action – said the firefighter Lionel Matthew – the priority is obviously to put out the fire and clear the rubble to look for people who may have been trapped.” Meanwhile, the buildings around the collapsed building have been evacuated as a precaution. Eleven people were evicted from their homes, including two children. Two adults needed medical attention.

