Collapsing healthcare, Schillaci has no money but promises tables

Four days after the national demonstration in defense of public health, the convening of the confederal trade unions by the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci seemed made on purpose for some government announcement that dismantled the reasons.

Despite the good will of the minister less worse than the Meloni team, none of this happened. The elusive Schillaci plan anticipated two days ago by La Stampa would be – if not the “revolution” that the Turin daily saw – at least a turnaround: general practitioners would be immediately hired by the national health system to work in community homes , while the current family doctors in agreement with the ASL could opt to do the same, while the current 10,000 medical guards would be entrusted with the task of carrying out home visits.

NOTHING OF THIS it was announced to the CGIL, CISL and UIL: evidently Schillaci does not have the political go-ahead from Meloni and the financial one from Giorgetti, despite the billions envisaged for the “health” sector of the Pnrr.

Only vague commitments to dialogue with – as usual – tables on any and the promise of “investing in human capital and giving citizens better health care” and a “permanent consultation and discussion with the most important trade unions: tables will start in July on the contract for public health, for the private sector, that of the RSA has been firm for 12 years, and on waiting lists ».

So everything remains as before.

FOUR MILLION ITALIANS who give up treatment because they can’t afford it, a two-year waiting list to be able to have a mammogram, the Emergency Departments clogged and with fewer and fewer stressed doctors and at risk of assault, the cut in healthcare resources envisaged in the Def: from 7 % of GDP in 2022 to 6.2% in 2025.

For all these (and many other) reasons, Saturday morning “Together for the Constitution” will be in procession in Rome. About forty secular and Catholic associations led by the CGIL have decided to launch a mobilization starting from the public health emergency.

In the meantime, yesterday Maurizio Landini’s comment on the outcome of the table with Schillaci was very harsh.

“A VERY DISAPPOINTING ENCOUNTER which gives us one more reason to demonstrate and take to the streets on Saturday the 24th in Rome», attacks the secretary of the CGIL. «The only result of this meeting is new tables that the government intends to convene in July. We have asked for an increase in the national health fund and for the renewal of contracts. We have asked for the recruitment of nurses and doctors in the health sector – continues Landini – to reduce waiting lists. We didn’t get any response. Naturally we will be at the discussion tables, but this is not the time for a social dialogue in the sense of “listen to me and then do what you like”. We are not willing to accept a progressive privatization of healthcare», recalling «complete opposition to differentiated autonomy, we already see the disasters of having so many regional healthcare systems», concludes Landini.

AS HAPPENS NOW TO EVERYONE meeting with the government, a very different judgment came from the Cisl which called itself out of the unitary confederal mobilization. For the general secretary Luigi Sbarra, the meeting with Schillaci was a «positive, useful, important discussion regarding both questions of method and union relations with the Ministry of Health, and the priorities to be addressed and resolved».

The analysis of the emergency, however, is very similar to the CGIL. «We have urgently requested, like Cisl, a strong commitment to relaunch local and proximity medicine, give concrete answers to citizens, reduce waiting lists, make care and assistance services more efficient: quality of health, quality of care which also means quality of human capital – underlines Sbarra – starting with the need to unfreeze hiring and to make a strong commitment to stabilize precarious workers. This comes from a strengthening of the National Health Fund, but also from the renewal of public and private contracts – he remarks. I would like to recall this shame of having, in some sectors of private healthcare, firm contracts for 12 years, which we must necessarily unlock by ensuring economic and regulatory protection for male and female workers “, concludes Sbarra.

INTERIM JUDGMENT by the Uil, also absent on Saturday but close to the proposed topics. It was «a positive encounter. Three discussion tables arise: on public and private health and waiting lists. However, the evaluation that we give is that we demand contractual and wage increases and with tables you don’t eat, we will go to the tables to make a comparison but we will give a final judgment when we understand if there are the resources to give answers to wages, to stabilize precarious workers , to increase investment in public health and reduce inequalities. We will evaluate the results later», summarizes the UIL secretary general Pierpaolo Bombardieri.

