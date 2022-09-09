from Laura Cuppini

Julie Chin said she started losing sight in one eye, then her hand and arm went numb. “The words didn’t come,” she wrote on Facebook

“If you were watching the news on Saturday morning, you know how desperately I tried to carry on the broadcast, but the words did not arrive.” Like this Julie Chin, host of KJRH-TV in Tulsa, Oklahoma (affiliated with NBC), told on social media the incident that happened while trying to read the news. The woman he started losing sight in one eye, then his hand and arm went numb. Finally, while he was talking about the launch of NASA’s Artemis rocket, he had great difficulty reading the hunchback (see the live video HERE below). They were the first signs of a stroke – luckily Julie’s colleagues recognized them and saved her. Chin was fine at the start of the day and said “the episode seems to have come out of nowhere“. After the stroke, she was hospitalized, where doctors confirmed the diagnosis. She is fine now, but she will have to undergo further checks. “I am grateful to the rescuers and doctors who shared their skills, their hearts and their smiles with me. My family, friends and colleagues at KJRH also showered me with love, ”Julie said.

The signs of a stroke The scientific community uses the acronym “BE FAST»To educate people to understand the signs of a stroke:

Equilibrium (balance): Does the person have difficulty maintaining balance or coordination?

Eyes (eyes)Do you have blurry, double vision or lose sight in one or both eyes?

Total (face): Is one side of the person’s face drooping? Verify this by asking the person to smile.

Arms (arms): Are your arms numb or weak? Ask the person to raise their arms.

Language (speech): Does the person speak in a confused way? Ask her to repeat a simple sentence.

It’s time to ask for help (time to call for help): If the person has one or a combination of the signs described above, they should immediately call for help and take them to the nearest hospital as soon as possible.

Other signs of a stroke can be numbness or weakness in different parts of the body, sudden confusion or severe headaches.

The risk increases with age According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 795,000 Americans suffer strokes each year. 77% occurs in people who have never had one before. Stroke is a leading cause of death and disability, but death rates from stroke have declined in recent decades. Furthermore, although the risk of stroke increases with age, it can occur at any time: 38% of stroke patients in 2020 were under the age of 65.