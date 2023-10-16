Colleges and Unions Call for Transparency and Action in SAS Healthcare System

Profession – Colleges and unions are demanding transparency and “concrete measures” from the SAS (Andalusian Health Service). Unions and medical associations are raising concerns about the growing wait times and the lack of transparency from the Ministry of Health.

According to UGT-Andalucía, the average delay in some community health centers in the region has surpassed 15 days. This alarming trend has caused frustration among professionals and patients alike.

Medical professionals and unions are urging the SAS to take immediate action and introduce concrete measures to reduce wait times. They argue that a lack of transparency from the ministry is hindering their ability to effectively address the issue.

The unions and medical associations are concerned about the negative impact that long wait times can have on patients’ health and wellbeing. They argue that delays in receiving necessary healthcare can worsen health conditions and lead to increased complications.

The call for transparency and concrete measures comes as the SAS faces increasing pressure to improve healthcare services. Professionals are demanding clear communication regarding the steps the ministry will take to address the issue and reduce wait times.

The situation in the last legislative period has been described as a “geometric progression” by unions and medical associations. They are urging the SAS to learn from past mistakes and ensure that the necessary resources are allocated to improve healthcare services and reduce wait times.

The SAS now faces the challenge of restoring public confidence and addressing the concerns raised by professionals and unions. The next steps taken by the ministry will determine the effectiveness of their response to this pressing issue.