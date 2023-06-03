Home » Collision between 3 trains In India: 200 dead and over 900 injured, people trapped in the wagons
Collision between 3 trains In India: 200 dead and over 900 injured, people trapped in the wagons

Collision between 3 trains In India: 200 dead and over 900 injured, people trapped in the wagons

It is currently of 207 dead (but the budget is perhaps destined to rise), as well 900 people injured and many passengers trapped under the carriages, the dramatic toll of a collision between three trains in the east of‘India. According to local media, some carriages of the Coromandel Express, which ran from Howrah to Chennai, derailed at Balasore, about 200 kilometers from Bhubaneswar, the capital of Odisha state, ending up on another track. The Yashwantpur-Howrah Superfast freight train coming from the other side rear-ended the carriages, also involving a third passenger train.

The cause of the accident is under investigation,” said Amitabh Sharma, spokesman for Indian Railways. At least 10-12 carriages of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express train, which connects Calcutta in the north with Chennai in the south, derailed in the accident.


“Worried since the train crash in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts go to the bereaved families. May the wounded recover soon. He spoke to the Minister of Railways and took stock of the situation. Rescue operations are underway at the scene of the accident and all possible assistance is being provided to the people affected,” the Indian prime minister said. Narendra Modi.

Hundreds and hundreds of rescuers and at least 100 ambulances are involved on site, on several occasions, in transporting the injured to hospital.


In 2021, an estimated 16,431 people were killed in nearly 18,000 train crashes across the country, reflecting India’s vast rail network, which suffers from aging infrastructure and poor maintenance – factors that are often responsible for of accidents.

