SAINT JOHN AT THE NATISONE. Three people were rescued for injuries sustained in a road accident that occurred in San Pietro al Natisone along the former provincial road 19 in the night between Sunday 12 and Monday 13.

Due to causes under investigation, two cars collided and the call for help was immediately triggered on the single emergency number Nue112.

Three people involved: two were checked on the spot by health workers and refused transport to hospital. The third person was transported to hospital by ambulance, at Santa Maria della Misericordia in Udine, with minor injuries.

Activate both the police and the firefighters as far as they are concerned by the nurses of the regional emergency health operating structure.


