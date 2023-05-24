Collovati doesn’t believe in Marotta: “In my opinion, a little thought about Inzaghi’s exemption has been made”

4
- Collovati doesn’t believe in Marotta: “In my opinion, a little thought was given to Inzaghi’s exemption” ALL WEB market
- Inzaghi: “We won’t be thinking about Istanbul. And I confirm that I’m staying at Inter 100%…” The Gazzetta dello Sport
- Marotta’s announcement on Inzaghi gives credit to the work: the pitch always reveals Fcinternews.it
- Inter, Inzaghi away? Marotta’s definitive answer: “What will happen” Liberoquotidiano.it
- Marotta: “Juve case an opportunity for a reform of the sports justice code” All Juve
- See full coverage on Google News