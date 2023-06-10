Colombia, children who survived a plane crash found alive after 40 days in the jungle

These are four siblings: two girls aged 13 and 9, a boy aged 4 and a girl who turned one during the forest trip. They survived a plane crash that took place on May 1: their mother and two other adults died in the crash. The little ones wandered for about forty days in the Amazon jungle: they were found dehydrated and injured. President Petro spoke of “joy for the whole country”, Defense Minister Ivan Velasquez of “a miracle” Your browser does not support HTML5

The four children who survived a plane crash in Colombia have been found and brought to safety. After the crash, the little ones wandered for about forty days in the Amazon jungle. These are four siblings: two girls aged 13 and 9, a 4-year-old boy and a girl who turned one during the forest trip. The armed forces, engaged in search operations together with indigenous scouts, have published their Twitter photos of the find. Then the news was confirmed by Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who spoke of "joy for the whole country", and by Defense Minister Ivan Velasquez, who called it "a miracle". Small footprints found on the ground, as well as objects such as a pair of scissors and a piece of metal that appeared to be part of a mobile phone, indicated to the rescuers the presence of the children. Some remains of chewed wild fruits instead raised the hope that they might still be alive. The area where they were found, about three kilometers from the plane crash site, had already been searched several times.

The crash of the plane on May 1st The children, who are indigenous to the Huitoto community, were found weak and undernourished: in the photos they appear gaunt and President Petro has announced that their health conditions are “debilitated”. According to a first medical report, reads the headboard Change, the children are dehydrated and have insect bites and multiple wounds on their bodies, especially on their feet, having spent 40 days barefoot in the jungle. The four little survivors were taken to Bogota in an army aircraft: the father, one of their grandparents and other family members were also on board. Before arriving in the capital they were taken to the nearest San José Del Guaviare to be “stabilized” and for the first medical evaluations. Once in Bogota they were admitted to the military hospital, where medical checks and the process of hydration and nutrition will continue. The children survived a plane crash that took place on May 1: their mother and two other adults (the pilot and the Yarupari indigenous leader Herman Mendoza Hernandez) died in the crash. The small aircraft – a Cessna 206 – was found on May 16 in a wooded area of ​​the municipality of Solano, in the department of Caquetà, in the south of the country.

The searches The three adults who died in the crash had been found at the scene, but there was no sign of the children. So the searches started, driven by the discovery of the remains of fruit with traces of bites. A massive military-led search operation was then launched, with over a hundred Special Forces troops and around 70 indigenous scouts. We started by sounding a jungle quadrant of about 323 square kilometers, gradually reduced to 20. On May 18, the first news of the find was given, later denied by President Petro. But new traces of the children’s passage over the weeks have encouraged searches, so much so that over 100 survival kits containing water and food were also launched to help the four children in their efforts to survive. The indigents who participated in the searches celebrated propitiatory rites every day, hoping for the discovery of the four little ones. They chewed mambe – the powder from cocaine leaves – and burned chili peppers, while one of them communicated with a dead relative. According to the beliefs of the Yurapari community, in the Amazon, each territory is protected by spirits who take care of it. “The children are in good condition because these forces have taken care of them,” explained an indigenous scout. See also Smoking, new bans also coming outdoors and for electronic cigarettes

The find The four children have therefore been wandering alone in the jungle since May 1st. According to the Army, rescuers found them about 5km west of the crash site. “They are weak. Let the doctors make their prognosis,” said Colombian President Gustavo Petro. The Defense Ministry, via Twitter, underlined that the most difficult part of the rescue operation was being able to bring the children from the dense forest of Guaviare in which they were found to a helicopter waiting for them at a height of 60 meters above the treetops. Specialized army personnel picked up the little ones one by one and, with the help of a metal cable connected to a winch operated by the aircraft, brought them on board. The operation, concluded the ministry, “gave the miracle that Colombia expected. Eternal gratitude to our uniformed officers and indigenous communities”. The older sister looked after the younger ones After the find, the children’s grandmother spoke. She said that the eldest of her, at 13 and with a “warrior” nature, kept her brothers safe. “She always took care of them when their mother worked. He gave them farinita, casabito (flour and cassava bread), any fruit of the bush”, the mother of the woman who died in the plane crash while traveling with her children told AFP. Indigenous women “are very warlike”, she said. added.The grandfather instead explained that the little ones “are very good at walking” through the jungle.