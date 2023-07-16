Colombian Medical Association Warns Against Proposal to Validate Titles of Venezuelan Community Physicians in Colombia

Title: Colombian Medical Association Raises Concerns Over Validation of Venezuelan Doctors’ Titles

Date: November 2, 2022

The Colombian Medical Association has issued a press release expressing its concerns regarding a proposal under discussion in Congress that seeks to allow the validation of titles and professional practice in Colombia for Comprehensive Community Physicians (MIC) trained in Venezuela. The association warns that the academic training of these Venezuelan doctors is deficient and does not meet the high standards required for medical professionals.

The Colombian Medical Association emphasizes the importance of rigorous training to ensure the excellence of medical care in the country. It has directed its alert to various institutions and relevant actors in the field of health, including the National Academy of Medicine, health faculties, scientific health societies, medical unions, health entities, the national government, and the general public.

It is worth noting that in Venezuela, the training of these doctors has faced criticism. The National Training Program in Comprehensive Community Medicine, initiated by former President Hugo Chávez, focuses on preventive medicine and primary health care. However, reports from opposition groups in Venezuela suggest that the MICs do not receive adequate training due to collaboration between the Chavista regime, Cuban Medical Mission, the Ministry of University Education, and the Ministry of Health.

While the study plan for MICs in Venezuela lasts for 4 years, doctors trained in Venezuelan public universities are required to study for 6 years and then pursue specializations that can last up to three years. Several Venezuelan media outlets have questioned the preparedness of these community integral doctors, especially in areas such as surgery. The Medical College of Peru has also rejected membership requests from qualified community integrative physicians from Venezuela due to concerns about their training.

During a recent forum on health reform in Colombia, former Health Minister Fernando Ruiz emphasized that the country’s health sector is currently facing a critical situation. Ruiz pointed out that while the crisis has been ongoing since 2007, it has been worsening over time. He further highlighted concerns about the proposed health reform, stating that it could exacerbate the existing problems and lead to an increase in queues and waiting lists.

The health reform bill is expected to be debated in the Congress of the Republic after July 20. However, Ruiz expressed pessimism about the potential outcomes, stating that it could potentially lead to the destruction of the existing healthcare system.

As the discourse surrounding the validation of Venezuelan doctors’ titles continues, the Colombian Medical Association urges caution and emphasizes the need for comprehensive and rigorous training to ensure the highest quality of medical care in the country.

