Colombian Woman Denied Medical Care Due to Incorrect Death Record

Title: Woman Cannot Receive Medical Attention Due to Being Declared Deceased in Hospital Systems

Subtitle: Despite Urgent Health Issues, Colombian Woman Faces Frustration and Neglect

Valledupar, Colombia – Marelis Luna Fuente, a 45-year-old woman struggling with diabetes and arterial hypertension, finds herself in a distressing situation where she has been unable to receive medical attention due to being incorrectly registered as deceased in the hospital systems of Valledupar. As the head of her household and holding various jobs, Fuente’s health has been deteriorating, causing her severe headaches, dizziness, and fainting episodes over the last three months. However, her pleas for assistance have fallen on deaf ears as the Colombian health system refuses to acknowledge her as a living person.

Having sought medical attention at various healthcare centers, including Eduardo Arredondo Daza Hospital, Rosario Pumarejo de López Hospital, and Valledupar Clinic, Fuente has been met with indifference and denial. Even when presenting her valid identification, she is turned away due to her “deceased” status.

Speaking with frustration, Fuente shared her experience at a pharmacy in her neighborhood, where the temporary relief from medicine quickly wore off. “There is no way that they will attend to me,” she expressed, referring to how her non-existent status as a deceased person prevents her from receiving the proper care.

Adding to the absurdity of her situation, Fuente reveals that she had been hospitalized the previous year in the Cesar Clinic, a place where she is once again marked as deceased. “On that occasion, I was very ill and they hospitalized me for a month. Now that I went to this place, they tell me that I appear dead in the entity’s data system,” she shared.

In her quest for resolution, Fuente sought help from the Valledupar Registry, only to be met with confirmation that her identity number is indeed linked to a deceased individual. She was advised to begin the legal process for ID renewal, which involves expensive fees and additional exams to determine her blood type. Unfortunately, her precarious financial situation prevents her from pursuing this avenue timely.

The dire circumstances faced by Fuente have caused an uproar in Valledupar. Despite media coverage and attention, her problem remains unsolved. Holger Jiménez, the Municipal Health Secretary, emphasized that no person should be neglected in hospital emergency services. He also highlighted that similarly unusual events have occurred, suggesting that some individuals lend their citizenship cards to Venezuelans to access medical services.

Jiménez explained, “If the lady went to the emergency room, she should have been treated above all circumstances. The user must legalize her situation before the relevant authorities because, on certain occasions, it has been the case that some people lend their IDs to Venezuelans to receive medical care, and this patient dies.”

Acknowledging the gravity of this issue, he stated that hospitals must communicate such problems to the responsible entities for further investigation. The Municipal Health Secretary assured that the hospital institution will be contacted to address the emergency service. However, if it is an external consultation, Fuente will need to legalize her documentation before receiving assistance.

As this distressing case unfolds, it serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by individuals in accessing healthcare services in Colombia. More must be done to ensure that no person, regardless of their status in administrative databases, is left unattended and vulnerable in times of medical emergency.

