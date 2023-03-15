news-txt”>

Two studies of two monoclonal antibodies targeted against important targets for tumor growth can give the right ‘boost’ to standard therapy against metastatic refractory colorectal cancer, doubling the progression-free survival of the disease: they are bevacizumab and panitimumab. Both monoclonal antibodies have been shown in two different trials to lengthen the survival of more complex patients, or those already treated with multiple lines of therapy or ‘resistant’ to chemotherapy. A significant figure considering that in Italy the cases of patients with this tumor were estimated at over 48 thousand in 2022, of which 18 thousand with the metastatic form.

The two works, in which the University of Campania Luigi Vanvitelli participated, were discussed at The Naples Conference on colorectal cancer, in Naples. In the Phase III Sunlight study of 500 patients, bevacizumab was added to standard treatment. “With the combined therapy – explains Professor Fortunato Ciardiello of the University of Campania Luigi Vanvitelli, co-author of the study – the median survival rose to 10.8 months compared to 7.5 with the standard treatment. The combined treatment also doubled the survival progression-free, from 2.4 to 5.6 months” Encouraging results also with panitumumab which, in the Velo phase II study, with standard therapy almost doubled progression-free survival, bringing it from 2.5 to 4 months.