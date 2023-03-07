Home Health Colon cancer, 21-year-old boy with Lynch syndrome saved in Formia. The doctor: “So he found out”
Health

Colon cancer, 21-year-old boy with Lynch syndrome saved in Formia. The doctor: “So he found out”

by admin
Colon cancer, 21-year-old boy with Lynch syndrome saved in Formia. The doctor: “So he found out”

For everyone he was “il Pupo”. A 21-year-old boy rescued from a cancer to the extended colon. The intervention, which took place in agreement (therefore free of charge) at the House of the Sun Clinic Of Formiait was invasive. “We removed about 7 centimeters,” says the dr. John Baiano who performed the operation. A surgeon since 1976, he has performed over 40,000 surgeries, especially oncology. «We see more and more young people with neoplasms, in recent years the age has decreased. Unfortunately, this is a worldwide trend. The retired doctor told us about the operation, the causes and how he discovered the tumour.

Doctors tell her she has stress symptoms, but she discovers she has stage four cancer: “I can’t explain it”

See also  "Time is not on our side"

You may also like

Simple or festive hairstyles, everything is possible with...

The alarm from the Regions: “From Covid and...

In Erlangen: First patient cured of autoimmune disease...

Two Downtown Disney Restaurants Set CLOSING Date

the selfie on social media (the day after...

The best men’s functional shirts for a comfortable...

In Sardinia the protest of social welfare structures...

Mönchgut peninsula: original landscape in the south-east of...

Semaglutide: too much required for weight control, not...

picked up a batch of chips, what are...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy