For everyone he was “il Pupo”. A 21-year-old boy rescued by a cancer extended alcohol. The intervention, which took place in agreement (therefore free of charge) at the Casadel Sole Clinic of Formiait was invasive. “We removed about 7 centimeters,” says the dr. Giovanni Baiano who performed the operation. A surgeon since 1976, he has performed over 40,000 surgeries, especially oncology. «We see more and more young people with neoplasms, in recent years the age has decreased. Unfortunately, this is a worldwide trend. The retired doctor told us about the surgery, the causes and how he discovered the tumor.

Doctors tell her she has stress symptoms, but she discovers she has stage four cancer: “I can’t explain it”