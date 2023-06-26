COLON CANCER, AI PREDICTS TREATMENT EFFECTIVENESS Tumors

The goal is to find the most effective therapy for each patient

The clinical study has started which aims at the pre-marketing validation of a clinical decision-making system based on algorithms for predicting the response to treatment in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer. This is the clinical trial of the Revert project (taRgeted thErapy for adVanced colorEctal cancer paTients), funded by the European Horizon 2020 programme, which sees Italy, with the Irccs San Raffaele of Rome European coordination center and the University of Rome ” Tor Vergata” coordination centre. The ultimate goal is, thanks to this system, to be able to predict the response to treatment and to identify, from time to time, the most effective treatment for these patients.

It represents the third malignancy in men and the second in women, behind only lung and breast cancers. In 2022, according to the latest Aiom report, an estimated 48,100 new cases (26,000 … (Continue) read the 2nd page

Colon cancer, AI predicts treatment effectiveness

