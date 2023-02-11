There is a study conducted recently regarding the causes that lead to the emergence of colon cancer. And the sausages are thrown in the middle.

colon cancer, there is a study recently conducted in France which confirms some important connections with the assumption of cured meats and similar products. This was revealed in particular by ANSES, or the French National Agency for Food Safety.

Under accusation there are two very specific substances which are often spoken of with non-positive connotations. These are nitrites and nitrateswhich are widely used in cured meats and sausages in the industrial processes required for their production.

Of course, the major players in the industry aim to downplay the claims that speak of links between colon cancer and sausages. Instead, great attention must be paid to this very delicate topic.

ANSES itself warmly advises people to limit the consumption of sausages and cold cuts as much as possible, and therefore directly of nitrites and nitrates. And the same goes for red meat too.

Colon cancer, nitrites and nitrates still under accusation

All these foods should be taken in moderation, at most once a week, or even two but in very small quantities.

The French government itself has made it known that it intends to act in order to limit the use of nitrites and nitrates in industrial production processes in the food sector. The intention is to curb the use of nitrites, nitrates and preservatives, fats and various additives only for what is strictly necessary.

The reduction of nitrites and nitrates however, as a side effect, it would lead to a greater predisposition to situations of contamination by Salmonella, botox and the like.

This is always announced by ANSES, which however also provides a possible solution to this problem.

It would be enough to indicate the closest expiry dates and intervene on certain factors of production. As always, health also and above all depends on what we put at the table. And by the frequency and quantity of what we eat.

A wise balance must be found between the intake of healthy foods and foods that are tasty but are not healthy. Exaggerating with the latter, unfortunately, you risk big.