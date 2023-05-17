Colon cancer, here are the symptoms that the under 50s shouldn’t underestimate

Abdominal pain, bleeding, diarrhea, low iron levels. According to experts, the presence of just one of these symptoms could double the risk of cancer. And when there are two the risk increases by 3.59 times, while with three the risk increases by 6.52 times
Your browser does not support HTML5
There are some symptoms that should not be underestimated that could be a sign of the presence of colon cancer. These are abdominal pain, bleeding, diarrhea, low iron levels. These are the alarm bells, to be kept under control especially for the under 50s, underlined by a study by the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute and taken up by Il Messaggero.
Colon cancer study
Scientists analyzed over 5,000 colorectal cancer diagnoses in under-50s looking for early symptoms of the disease, present between two years and three months before diagnosis. It emerged that abdominal pain, bleeding, diarrhea, low iron levels were present in almost all patients. For researchers, the presence of only one of these symptoms doubles the risk of cancer, when there are two at the same time the risk rises by 3.59 times, when there are three symptoms the risk increases by 6.52 times.
deepening
Health, the new episode dedicated to female cancers
“We want aware young adults”
“Colorectal cancer is not simply a disease that affects older people, we want young adults to be aware of and act on these potentially very significant signs and symptoms,” the study coordinator said in a statement. Yin Cao.