The recent death of footballer of the century Pelé has brought to the attention of all one of the unfortunately most common diseases in the world: colon cancer.

This type of disease is considered one of the most dangerous due to its high mortality rate and which affected over 48 thousand people in 2022 alone, second only to breast cancer, for which there are more than 55 thousand cases.

Knowing the symptoms and correlations related to this type of tumor you can act in time, carrying out targeted checks in order to know your state of health. Furthermore, thanks to screening campaigns, it is increasingly easier, at least for high-income countries, to undergo tests that can identify the presence of anomalies early.

Periodic checks, carried out especially in the age groups most at risk, allow not to underestimate symptoms which, being variable, are very similar to those of other diseases, in fact colon cancer can cause:

tiredness

lack of appetite

anemia

weight loss

stubborn constipation alternating with diarrhea

blood loss

Symptoms vary depending on the location of the tumor and may not appear early in the disease or may be overlooked by the patient. Colorectal cancer is generated in the tissues of the colon or rectum, so it can form anywhere in the organ which can be 4 to 10 meters long. Like any tumor, this too is formed as a result of uncontrolled cell growth.

Who are at risk for colon cancer?

According to data, this type of cancer is most common in people between 60 and 75 years of age and affects both sexes equally.

The best known risk factors are:

genetic factors, which increase the predisposition to the creation of tumors in the event that diseases such as hereditary adenomatous polyposis and hereditary carcinoma are present in the family

nutritional factors, a diet rich in animal fats and proteins and low in fiber is associated with an increase in the disease, especially if associated with a state of obesity

non-hereditary factors, such as smoking, physical inactivity, chronic bowel disease, history of colon polyps

Colon cancer is diagnosed through blood tests and a complete physical examination, as well as the collection of information on lifestyle and family history. To complete the research, in addition to manual rectal exploration, it is necessary to undergo a colonoscopy in order to perform a tissue biopsy.