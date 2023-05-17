Colon cancer: Symptoms, study and awareness

Colon cancer is a form of cancer that can affect people of all ages, including young adults. It is important to pay attention to symptoms that may be early signs of this disease. In a study conducted by the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute, some alarm bells were identified, to be kept under control, especially for individuals under the age of 50. This article will provide detailed information about the symptoms of colon cancer and the importance of taking early action.

Symptoms not to be underestimated for Colon Cancer

There are several symptoms that could indicate the presence of colon cancer. It is essential not to underestimate them and consult a doctor in case of persistence or worsening of these signs. Key symptoms include:

Abdominal pain: Persistent pain or irritation in the abdomen may be a major symptom. It is advisable to pay attention to any cramps, sensations of bloating or discomfort that continue over time. Bleeding: The presence of blood in the stool or in the anal tract could be a sign of a problem in the colon. Even a slight trace of blood should be considered a cause for concern and require proper medical evaluation. Diarrhea: The occurrence of frequent and persistent episodes of diarrhea may be related to colon cancer. If you experience disturbances in your normal bowel rhythm that persist for an extended period, you should consult a doctor. Low iron levels: Deficiency of iron in the blood, known as iron deficiency anemia, can be a symptom associated with colon cancer. Iron deficiency can cause fatigue, weakness and pale skin, among other symptoms. It is important to have a blood test to evaluate your iron levels and discuss the results with a doctor.

Colon cancer study

Scientists conducted an in-depth study analyzing more than 5,000 colorectal cancer diagnoses in individuals under the age of 50. The aim was to detect early symptoms of disease present between two years and three months before the actual diagnosis. The results were surprising and highlighted the importance of closely monitoring the signals the body can send.

Data analysis revealed that the abdominal pain, bleeding, diarrhea e low iron levels were present in almost all patients diagnosed with colon cancer. The researchers also highlighted the importance

to recognize the combination of these symptoms, as the risk of developing cancer increased significantly.

According to the study, the presence of only one of these symptoms double the risk of colon cancer. When two symptoms occur simultaneously, the risk goes up by 3,59 volteand if three symptoms are present, the risk even increases by 6,52 volte. These data underscore the importance of being aware of potentially indicative signs and symptoms of colon cancer, especially for young adults.

“We want aware young adults”

Study coordinator Yin Cao stressed the importance of raising awareness of the risks of colon cancer in young adults. In a statement, she said: “Colorectal cancer is not simply a disease that affects older people, we want young adults to be aware of and act upon these potentially very significant signs and symptoms.”

The primary goal of this study is to promote awareness of colon cancer symptoms among young adults so they can make informed decisions about their health. Early recognition of the signs of this disease can promote early diagnosis and timely treatment, increasing the chances of recovery and improvement of the prognosis.

Conclusion

Colon cancer is a disease that can affect people of all ages, including young adults. Paying attention to symptoms such as abdominal pain, bleeding, diarrhea and low iron levels are essential for early detection of this condition. The study conducted by the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis highlighted the importance of acting promptly in the face of these signals.

Awareness of colon cancer symptoms can play a crucial role in prevention and early diagnosis. It is imperative to see a doctor if you experience persistent or worsening symptoms. Furthermore, it is advisable to have regular medical check-ups, especially for individuals at risk or with a family history of this disease.

Educating yourself about the potential consequences of this disease and acting consciously can help maintain your health and well-being. Prevention and early diagnosis remain the best weapons in the fight against colon cancer.

Bibliography

Cao, Y., Nishihara, R., Wu, K., et al. (2019). Population-wide Impact of Long-term Use of Aspirin and the Risk for Cancer. JAMA Oncology, 5(12), 1678-1686. doi: 10.1001/jamaoncol.2019.3185 American Cancer Society. (2022). Colorectal Cancer: Early Detection, Diagnosis, and Staging. Retrieved from https://www.cancer.org/cancer/colon-rectal-cancer/detection-diagnosis-staging.html National Cancer Institute. (2022). Colorectal (Colon) Cancer. Retrieved from https://www.cancer.gov/types/colorectal Mayo Clinic. (2022). Colon Cancer. Retrieved from https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/colon-cancer/symptoms-causes/syc-20353669 Messenger. (2022). Colorectal cancer: Abdominal pain, bleeding and diarrhea are red flags. Retrieved from https://www.ilmessaggero.it/salute/tumore_colon_retto_sintomi_dolore_addominale_sanguinamento_diarrea_campanelli_allarme_studio-6567414.html Washington University School of Medicine. (2022). Abdominal Pain, Bleeding, Diarrhea, and Low Iron Levels Strongly Associated with Early-onset Colorectal Cancer. Retrieved from https://medicine.wustl.edu/news/abdominal-pain-bleeding-diarrhea-and-low-iron-levels-strongly-associated-with-early-onset-colorectal-cancer/

Sources of support