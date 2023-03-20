Home Health Colonoscopy for men over 50 years of age
From April 19, men over the age of 50 can have a colonoscopy, which is paid for by health insurance. So far, the so-called colonoscopy was only available to all insured persons over the age of 55.

In order to get more people to make better use of screening offers, men and women over the age of 50 will receive a personal invitation to colorectal cancer screening from July 1st.

