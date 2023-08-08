COLOPLAST SpA/Ministry of Health + others

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures with devices doctors in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater no. 4020/2023 of 06.23.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 4098/2023 proposed by COLOPLAST SpA against the Liguria Region, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Permanent Conference for Relations Between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, Conference of the Regions and of the Autonomous Provinces, Pcm – Permanent Conference for Relations Between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, Pcm – Conference of the Regions and Autonomous Provinces; and eni to: Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Diasorin SpA, Diasorin Italia SpA, Abruzzo Region, Basilicata Region, Calabria Region, Ad Acta Commissioner for the Implementation of the Plan for Repaying Deficits of the Calabrian Ssr – Pcm, Campania Region, Region Emilia-Romagna, Friuli-Venezia Giulia Autonomous Region, Lazio Region, Sardinia Autonomous Region, Lombardy Region, Marche Region, Molise Region, Ad Acta Commissioner for the Implementation of the Deficit Recovery Plan of the Health Service of the Molise Region -Pcm, Piedmont Region, Puglia Region, Sicilian Region, Sicilian Region – Regional Department of Health of the Sicilian Region, Tuscany Region, Umbria Region, Valle d’Aosta Autonomous Region, Veneto Region, Trentino\u0002Alto Adige/Suedtirol Autonomous Region, Trento Autonomous Province, Autonomous Province of Bolzano, Asl 1 Liguria Region Health System – Ligurian Social Health Authority 1, Asl 2 Liguria Region Health System – Ligurian Social Health Authority 2, Asl 3 Liguria Region Health System – Ligurian Social Health Authority 3, Asl 4 Liguria Region Health System – Social Health Authority Ligure 4, Asl 5 Liguria Region Health System – Ligurian Social Health Authority 5, San Martino Polyclinic Hospital – Irccs, Giannina Gaslini Institute – Irccs, A.Li.Sa. – Ligurian Health Authority of the Liguria Region

Attachments:

Coloplast SpAMin Salute, Liguria Region and others – TAR Lazione nrg 40982023 – Ordinance n 4020 of 23062023 (ZIP 1.38 Mb)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

