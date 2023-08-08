COLOPLAST SpA/Ministry of Health + others

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures with devices doctors in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater no. 4055/2023 of 06.23.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 3396/2023 proposed by COLOPLAST SpA against the Veneto Region, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Permanent Conference on Relations Between State, Regions and Provinces, Sicilian Region Health Department, in the person of the pro tempore legal representative, represented and defended by the Attorney General of the State, Permanent Conference for Relations Between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, the Conference of the Regions and Autonomous Provinces; and towards: Diasorin SPA, Diasorin Italia SPA, Presidency of the Council of Ministers – Permanent Conference for Relations Between the State, the Regions and the Provinces A, Puglia Region, Basilicata Region, Calabria Region, Ad Acta Commissioner for Implementation of the Recovery Plan From the Deficits of the Calabrian Ssr – Presidency of the Council, Campania Region, Emilia Romagna Region, Friuli-Venezia Giulia Autonomous Region, Lazio Region, Liguria Region, Lombardy Region, Molise Region, Ad Acta Commissioner for the Implementation of the Plan Return from the Deficits of the Health Service of the Molise Region, the Autonomous Region of Sardinia, the Piedmont Region, the Sicilian Region, the Sicilian Region – Regional Department of Health of the Sicilian Region, the Tuscany Region, the Umbria Region, the Autonomous Region of Valle d’Aosta, the Autonomous Province of Bolzano, Autonomous Region of Trentino-Alto Adige/Suedtirol, Autonomous Province of Trento, Marche Region, Local Health Authority 1 Dolomiti, Local Health Authority 2 Marca Trevigiana, Local Health Authority 3 Serenissima, Local Health Authority 4 Eastern Veneto, Local Health Authority 5 Polesana, Local Health Authority 6 Euganea, Company Ulss 7 Pedemontana, Ulss 8 Berica, Ulss 9 Scaligera, Padua University Hospital, Verona Integrated University Hospital, Veneto Oncological Institute, Zero, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Abruzzo Region

Coloplast SpaMin Salute, Veneto Region and others – Lazio-Rome TAR, section III-quater nrg 33962023 – Presidential Ordinance n. 4055 of 23062023

