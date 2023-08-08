Home » COLOPLAST SpA/Ministry of Health + others
Health

COLOPLAST SpA/Ministry of Health + others

by admin

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures with devices doctors in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater no. 2919/2023 of 06.08.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 13575/2022 proposed by COLOPLAST SpA against Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Permanent Conference for Relations Between the State, Regions and Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, Permanent Conference for Relations Between the State , The Regions and Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, PCM – Permanent Conference for Relations Between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano; and in: Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Abruzzo Region, Diasorin SpA, Diasorin Italia SpA, Marche Region

Attachments:

Coloplast SpAMin Salute and others_- appeal TAR LAZIO Section III Quater nrg 135752022 – Order n 2919 of 08062023 (ZIP 1.28 Mb)

You may also like

A tsunami of light against tumors, to hit...

CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER CREAM

The Benefits of Walking at Home: A Great...

Travis Scott at the Circus Maximus. Pepper spray...

Contact lenses: advice to avoid endangering your eyes...

California Public Health Authorities Issue Warning About Increase...

Covid, Galli: “Stop isolation has no scientific basis”

The Potential Health Benefits of Daily Ginger Consumption:...

A pill for postpartum depression. Here’s how it...

Covid, the last obligation falls. Stop the 5-day...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy