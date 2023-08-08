Home » COLOPLAST SpA/Ministry of Health + others
COLOPLAST SpA/Ministry of Health + others

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures with devices doctors in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater no. 3828/2023 of 06.14.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 3350/2023 proposed by COLOPLAST SpA against the Autonomous Region of Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Permanent Conference for Relations Between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, Conference of the Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Pcm – Permanent Conference for the Relations Between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, PCM – Conference of the Regions and Autonomous Provinces; Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Presidency of the Council of Ministers Permanent Conference on Relations between State, Regions and Provinces; to the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Diasorin SpA, Diasorin Italia SpA, the Abruzzo Region, the Basilicata Region, the Calabria Region, the Ad Acta Commissioner for the Implementation of the Calabrese SSR Recovery Plan from Deficits – PCM, the Campania Region, the Emilia Region – Romagna, the Autonomous Region of Sardinia, the Lazio Region, the Liguria Region, the Lombardy Region, the Marche Region, the Molise Region, Ad Acta Commissioner for the Implementation of the Deficit Recovery Plan of the Health Service of the Molise Region -Pcm, the Piedmont Region, the Puglia Region, Sicilian Region, Sicilian Region – Regional Department of Health of the Sicilian Region, Tuscany Region, Umbria Region, Autonomous Region of Valle d’Aosta, Veneto Region, Autonomous Region of Trentino-Alto Adige/Suedtirol, Autonomous Province of Trento, Autonomous Province of Bolzano, Company Giuliano Isontina University Health Unit (Asugi), Central Friuli University Health Authority (Asufc), Western Friuli Health Authority (Asfo), IRCCS Oncological Reference Center of Aviano (Cro), IRCCS Maternal Infantile Burlo Garofolo of Trieste, Regional Coordination Agency for Health (Arcs)

