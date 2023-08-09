Home » COLOPLAST SpA/Ministry of Health + others
COLOPLAST SpA/Ministry of Health + others

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures with devices doctors in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater no. 3995/2023 of 06.23.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 4056/2023 proposed by COLOPLAST SpA against Umbria Region, Permanent Conference for Relations Between the State, Regions and Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Pcm – Permanent Conference for Relations between The State, Regions and Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, Pcm – Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Presidency of the Council of Ministers Permanent Conference on Relations Between State, Regions and Provinces, and towards: Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Diasorin SpA, Diasorin Italia SpA, Abruzzo Region, Basilicata Region, Calabria Region, Ad Acta Commissioner for the Implementation of the Plan for Repayment of Disadvantages of the Calabrian Ssr – Pcm, Campania Region, Region Emilia-Romagna, Autonomous Region of Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Lazio Region, Liguria Region, Lombardy Region, Marche Region, Molise Region, Ad Acta Commissioner for the Implementation of the Deficit Recovery Plan of the Health Service of the Molise Region -Pcm, Piedmont Region , Puglia Region, Sicilian Region, Sicilian Region – Regional Department of Health of the Sicilian Region, Tuscany Region, Autonomous Region of Sardinia, Autonomous Region of Valle D’Aosta, Veneto Region, Autonomous Region Trentino-Alto Adige/Suedtirol, Autonomous Province of Trento, Autonomous Province of Bolzano, Umbria 1 Local Health Authority, Umbria 2 Local Health Authority, Perugia Hospital, Terni Hospital.

Attachments:

Coloplast SpAMin Salute, Umbria Region and others – Lazio-Rome TAR appeal, section III-quater nrg 40562023 – Order n. 3995 of 23062023 (ZIP 1.37 Mb)

