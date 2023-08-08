Home » COLOPLAST SpA/Ministry of Health + others
COLOPLAST SpA/Ministry of Health + others

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures with devices doctors in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater no. 4020/2023 of 06.23.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 4098/2023 proposed by COLOPLAST SpA against the Autonomous Region of Valle D’Aosta, Permanent Conference for Relations Between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, Conference of the Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Pcm – Permanent Conference for Relations Between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, Pcm – Conference of the Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Presidency of the Council of Ministers Permanent Conference on Relations Between the State Regions and Provinces; and to the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Diasorin SpA, Diasorin Italia SpA, the Abruzzo Region, the Basilicata Region, the Calabria Region, the Ad Acta Commissioner for the Implementation of the Calabrese National Health Service Recovery Plan from Deficits, the Campania Region, the Emilia Region -Romagna, Autonomous Region of Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Lazio Region, Liguria Region, Lombardy Region, Marche Region, Molise Region, Ad Acta Commissioner for the Implementation of the Deficit Recovery Plan of the Health Service of the Molise Region -Pcm, Piedmont Region, Puglia Region, Sicilian Region, Sicilian Region – Regional Department of Health of the Sicilian Region, Tuscany Region, Umbria Region, Autonomous Region of Sardinia, Veneto Region, Autonomous Region Trentino-Alto Adige/Suedtirol, Autonomous Province of Trento, Autonomous Province of Bolzano, Local health authority of Valle D’Aosta

Attachments:

Coloplast SpaMin Salute, Autonomous Region of Valle d’Aosta and others – TAR Lazio nrg 41782023 – Order n 4098 of 23062023 (ZIP 1.37 Mb)

