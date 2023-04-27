Color Analysis: what it is, how it was born and how the color analysis theory that Elly Schlein likes works

«I say yes to the colors and the advice of an armocromist». Maybe Pd secretary Elly Schlein didn’t imagine that that little detail revealed in her interview with Vogue would have caused such a stir. The fact is that for hours the theme has held sway on social media. The leader of the Democratic Party cares about the colors she wears, so much so that she follows the instructions of an expert in color matching. But what does this term mean? What are the suggestions by Enrica Chicchio that Schlein cares about so much based on in practice? Armocromia, or color analysis, is a theory that deals with identifying which colors and their shades are best suited to a person. The analysis is based on the analysis of the physical appearance, with particular attention to skin tone, but also takes into consideration the color of the hair and eyes, so as to identify which chromatic nuances are more or less flattering towards that person .

When born?

There are many professionals, artists and the curious who have approached the study of combining colors with the tones of the human body from the end of the 1800s to today. However, color harmony began to take on particular importance starting from the thirties of the twentieth century, when, with the advent of color cinema, Hollywood costume designers began to give greater importance to the chromatic combinations between the bodies of actors and actresses and what they were wearing, without forgetting the combinations of clothes and accessories. For color harmony as we know it today, however, we have to wait for the seventies when the American cosmetologist Bernice Kentner, with her book Color me a Season, categorized the shades of color into four palettes. One for each season of the year. In more recent times, color analysis has attracted the attention of an ever-increasing number of people thanks to an application – «Armocromia» by Rossella Migliaccio – which with a few tests helps to identify one’s own palette.

How does color harmony work?

Based on the color, undertones (warm or cold), intensity and chromatic contrasts of a person’s skin, eyes and hair, color harmony identifies four seasons, each of which can be divided into subgroups based on characteristics . Basically, winter colors like black, white and gray should be worn by people with reddish or olive skin. Summer colors, however, such as pastel shades of pink and green are more suitable for those with little contrast between skin and hair, and therefore shades from blond to light brown. Autumn colors such as golden yellow, tobacco and brown are preferable for hazelnut, dark red, or warm blond hair, with greater contrast with the skin. Spring is the season with the biggest differences between skin and hair, so shades like bright blues and warm reds are best for warm blondes with light eyes, and for those with light skin and eyes that contrast with darker hair. A consultation is enough to be sure. And if you want the same expert as Elly Schlein, you have to be prepared to shell out up to 140 euros per hour.

Read also: