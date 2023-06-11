Color diet: what it is and how it works

What does the Color Diet include and what is its basic principle from which everything starts. Valuable hints to keep in mind.

Color diet, do you know what it is? There are many schemes in the food sector to keep one’s weight under control and to be able to bring other benefits to the body. This one, however, is particular, precisely because it is based on a particular chromatic association of the contemplated foods.

This means that the Color Diet works by combining foods of a specific color for each meal. Precisely the colors are representative of specific nutritional properties. Furthermore, it is always possible to achieve the necessary balance between carbohydrates, proteins and fats.

And what is contemplated in the Diet of colors also manages to guarantee the right amount of vitamins, fibers and mineral substances. In particular, let’s see which colors are taken into consideration and what they represent at the table.

Color diet, what you need to know

Before starting any type of diet it is always good to consult a dietician or nutritionist first. This way we will know which quantities are right for us. But above all we will have the indications to follow also in relation to our health conditions, for example in the case of pregnancies, diseases such as diabetes or food intolerances. The color scheme is as follows:

Rosso (tomatoes, peppers, cherries, strawberries, watermelon): they are rich in antioxidants and vitamins.

(tomatoes, peppers, cherries, strawberries, watermelon): they are rich in antioxidants and vitamins. Orange (oranges, carrots, peaches, pumpkins): they have beta-carotene, vitamins A, C and D above all, and many mineral substances.

(oranges, carrots, peaches, pumpkins): they have beta-carotene, vitamins A, C and D above all, and many mineral substances. Giallo (melon, bananas, lemons, pineapple, corn): they are rich in vitamin C and antioxidants.

(melon, bananas, lemons, pineapple, corn): they are rich in vitamin C and antioxidants. Verde ( dark : spinach, broccoli, cabbage and kiwi have iron, calcium and vitamin K. Clear : lettuce, cucumber, zucchini and peas. They have fiber, vitamin C and folic acid).

: spinach, broccoli, cabbage and kiwi have iron, calcium and vitamin K. : lettuce, cucumber, zucchini and peas. They have fiber, vitamin C and folic acid). Purple and blue (aubergines, grapes, blueberries, blackberries): they have an excellent content of flavonoids and various antioxidants.

(aubergines, grapes, blueberries, blackberries): they have an excellent content of flavonoids and various antioxidants. Bianco (garlic, onions, mushrooms, cauliflower): they are rich in antioxidants and vitamin C.

As explained by American Heart Associationthe colors are to be associated in the following ways:

First day of diet : White and yellow.

: White and yellow. Second day of diet : Red.

: Red. Third day : Orange colour.

: Orange colour. Fourth day : yellow color.

: yellow color. Fifth day : green colour.

: green colour. Sixth day : purple.

: purple. Seventh day : all the colors.

IF YOU DON’T WANT TO MISS OUR UPDATES AND ALWAYS BE THE FIRST TO KNOW THE LATEST NEWS, YOU CAN FOLLOW US ON TELEGRAM

You can make the combinations that we like best and that we think are most appropriate. This diet will make us lose between 3 and 4 kilos. The intake must also be associated of a lot of water a day. And it should be followed for only one week, being low in carbohydrates.



In any case, it is recommended to accompany at least one slice of bread for each main meal between lunch and dinner. Indeed carbohydrates should never be missingeven in diets that don’t include them, there could be negative health implications. For this reason, always seek advice from an expert first.

