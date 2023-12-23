Home » Color of light does not affect sleep
Color of light does not affect sleep

Color of light does not affect sleep

This was the result of a study by the University of Basel. Subjects were tested for the effects of different light stimuli. In the sleep laboratory, the researchers determined whether the color of the light changed the test subjects’ internal clock, how long it took the test subjects to fall asleep and how deep their sleep was at the beginning of the night. They also recorded fatigue and ability to react. No differences could be found.

