Out of fear, out of laziness or even just because we are convinced that getting cancer is not part of our destiny. These are probably some of the reasons why as many as 7 out of 10 Italians do not adhere to screening for colorectal cancer which has seen an increase of almost 4,400 cases in the last two. Yet, it is scientifically proven that the fecal occult blood test is able to reduce mortality by about 30%. Data from which arises the urgency to sensitize citizens to get the prevention machine back in motion. This is what the Italian Association of Medical Oncology (Aiom) is trying to do by promoting a major awareness project to improve adherence to the test, which will start in the coming weeks. The announcement comes from the Aiom Conference dedicated to gastrointestinal neoplasms (“News in GI Oncology”), which opens today in Padua.

The increase of colorectal tumors

In 2022, in Italy, 48,100 new diagnoses of colorectal cancer were estimated (there were 43,702 in 2020). The impact of the pandemic and the delays in screening accumulated during the health emergency is evident from the increase in new cases which in two years have been 4,398, so much so that today oncologists speak of a real epidemic of colorectal neoplasms. “Colour-rectal cancer in Italy is the second most frequent after breast cancer – he says Saverio Cinieri, Aiom national president. The 5-year survival reaches 65%. Colorectal screening is able to identify, in addition to the presence of neoplasia every 850 asymptomatic people, also adenomas, i.e. polyps, potentially capable of transforming into cancer every 150 individuals analysed. Their removal before the development of the neoplasm allows to reduce new cases “.

Colorectal cancer, Italian study: blocking DNA repair kills cancer cells by Irma D’Aria

08 August 2022



The risk factors

As with any disease, even in this case prevention passes through correct lifestyles. “Among the risk factors – Sara Longardi, acting director of Oncology 3 at the Veneto Irccs Oncological Institute in Padua Lonardi – includes incorrect lifestyles, in particular sedentary lifestyle, cigarette smoking, overweight, obesity, excessive consumption of refined flours and sugars, red meat, alcohol and cured meats and reduced vegetable fiber intake. Healthy lifestyles must also be respected after diagnosis, both to prevent the onset of relapses and to improve the effectiveness of treatments.

Gastrointestinal tumors, 78 thousand new cases every year in Italy, but still too many late diagnoses by Irma D’Aria

02 October 2022



What to pay attention to

Also making early diagnosis difficult is the fact that the signs of the disease are non-specific and include changes in bowel habits, abdominal discomfort, weight loss and persistent tiredness. “When the pathology is more advanced – explains Lonardi – there may be blood loss during evacuation, abdominal pain, nausea or vomiting. Unfortunately, 20% of cases are discovered late, when metastases have already developed, but the prognosis of these patients has improved significantly in recent years. These steps forward are linked on the one hand to new biological knowledge, on the other to the identification of particular molecular targets which constitute the target of innovative therapies”.

Gastrointestinal tumors: Aifa approves two new indications for immunotherapy by Irma D’Aria

28 November 2022



Why screening can save lives

Colorectal cancer arises, in over 90% of cases, from precancerous lesions that undergo a malignant neoplastic transformation. This is why screening is so effective: “It allows us to remove polyps before they become neoplastic, thus constituting a real primary prevention”, he explains Lonardi. “Furthermore, if we identify the tumor in the early stages, we can intervene promptly and achieve the best results in terms of healing”.

How important is genetics?

Unfortunately, most patients with metastatic colorectal cancer are not eligible for potentially curative surgery and since this neoplasm is very molecularly genetically heterogeneous, evaluation should be performed when starting treatment. of the mutational status of the genes indicated with the acronym RAS (KRAS and NRAS), of BRAF and of those involved in the DNA repair functions ‘mismatch repair’ and high microsatellite instability. “These genes function as ‘switches’ that activate the growth and replication mechanisms of cancer cells and can be in the normal or mutated state,” he points out. Philip Pietrantonio of Gastroenterological Medical Oncology at the IRCCS Foundation Istituto Nazionale Tumori of Milan and member of the AIOM National Executive.

Survival changes based on the mutation

Normal KRAS and NRAS status, which accounts for approximately 40-45% of all metastatic colorectal cancer cases, indicates that the patient is more likely to respond to anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody therapy. “The BRAF mutation – continues Pietrantonio – is identified in about 10% of cases and is associated with a worse prognosis, because the tumor is more aggressive and due to greater resistance to therapies. The V600E mutation is the most frequent among those of BRAF and the risk of mortality in these patients is more than doubled compared to those ‘non-mutated’. In these cases, the availability of a targeted therapy allows improvements in overall survival, objective response and progression-free survival.

The new possibilities of immunotherapy

Approximately 5% of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer exhibit high microsatellite instability, resulting in a high number of mutations. “This characteristic – explains Sara Lonardi – seemed to reduce the probability of benefiting from traditional chemotherapy, but now it is transformed in a certain sense into an advantage, because it allows to select a subgroup of patients who are very responsive to immunotherapy”. Progress in therapies translates into figures: today in Italy 513,500 people live after diagnosis. “Precision oncology requires that the molecular characteristics of the neoplasm be identified, ie the genes that help us to establish the most effective treatment – ​​concludes President Cinieri -. There are genetic alterations which, if present, can provide the clinician with very important information on the biological aggressiveness of the tumor and on the possibility of responding or not to therapies. In this way, we can identify the best strategy for the individual patient, with savings for the healthcare system”.

Back to prevention

The fact remains that intervening as soon as possible is the best strategy and it is therefore necessary to return to prevention. Among other things, precisely this neoplasm, in the pre-pandemic era, was the example of the effectiveness of secondary prevention programs: in our country, in 2020, the incidence rates were down by 20% compared to the peak of 2013. But the halt to screenings during the pandemic peak and the subsequent delays in the resumption of programs nullified the excellent results obtained. Currently, seven out of 10 citizens do not take the occult blood test, which the health system offers free of charge every two years to all 50-69 year olds. “We are witnessing a slow restart of screening programs, but it is not enough,” continues Cinieri. “Concrete initiatives are needed to curb the increase in diagnoses”.

regional differences

As often happens when it comes to health care, there are many territorial differences in this case as well: in the North, adherence to screening reaches 45%, in the Center 31% and in the South only 10%. Only five Regions exceed the target of 50% participation: Veneto is the most virtuous (almost 70%), followed by Trentino, Valle d’Aosta, Emilia-Romagna and Friuli-Venezia Giulia. In Veneto, in 2022, 3,601 new cases were diagnosed (1,970 men, 1,631 women). “Furthermore – adds the president Aiom – it is important that the test is also extended to the over 70s. In this way we will be able to save more lives”.

The awareness campaign

To raise citizens’ awareness, Aiom is about to launch a project with the creation of commercials, brochures, a strong social campaign and the active involvement of pharmacies is foreseen. “The project of our scientific society – explains Cinieri – is in line with the objectives of the recently approved National Oncology Plan, which aims to increase participation in screening programmes, above all for colorectal cancer, and to broaden the age group of citizens to be invited from 50 to 74 years old”.