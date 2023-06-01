Colorectal cancer, discovered the cause for which it becomes more common among the under 55s

Colorectal cancer among the under-55s has puzzled researchers, but a study may have shed some light on the mystery.

Often cancer is linked to a person’s lifestyle – alcohol, smoking and obesity are all major causes – but colorectal cancer has been found in a number of relatively young people who eat a healthy diet.

Colorectal cancer is currently the third most common cancer and its increase in the younger population is a cause for serious concern worry. The five-year survival rate for patients with the disease is 65%. The National Cancer Institute reported this year 153,020 new cases of colorectal cancerof which 19,550 in people under 50.

The researchers are optimistic that their findings will provide valuable insights into the staggering rise in colorectal cancer in young adults. Previous theories, such as unhealthy diets, alcohol consumption and sedentary lifestyles, did not fully explain the observed trends. Doctors now hope that further studies of the gut microbiome shed more light on this health issue.

The disconcerting discovery of colorectal cancer: now everything changes

Recent research points to a shocking possibility: a fungus could be linked to an alarming increase in colorectal cancer in young people under 55. For years, health professionals have been baffled by the increase in colorectal cancer among the under 55s, a group traditionally considered to be at low risk for this disease. Even more surprising, young and healthy individuals who lead an active lifestyle and watch their diet are very affected.

Doctors at Georgetown University in Washington DC have now proposed that changes in the gut microbiome could contribute to this increase in cancer. In particular, they found that tumors from younger patients were more likely to harbor the fungus Cladosporium sp., compared to the older ones. Cladosporium sp. is a rare inhabitant of the human intestine, suspected to be an invader with no role in digestion. It is also linked to skin and nail infections.

The researchers looked at tissue samples from 63 patients who were younger than 45 or older than 65. They analyzed the DNA of the microorganisms in the tumors, revealing that Cladosporium sp. it was most prevalent in tumors from younger patients. However, like the fungus Cladosporium sp. contribute to the development of cancer remains a mystery.