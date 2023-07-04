Colorectal cancer early detection: Zöller-Kipper GmbH is part of an important study

ZÖLLER-KIPPER GmbH

As part of company health management, Zöller-Kipper works together with the diagnostics company Mainz Biomed NV.

Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer worldwide, according to the World Cancer Research Fund International. Since an early diagnosis of the disease is crucial for successful treatment, ZÖLLER-KIPPER decided to support its 350 employees in early detection. A small step that can save lives.

Cancer screening made easy: early detection test is well received by employees

With new test kits, employees can now carry out colorectal cancer screening with little effort. Irina Riffel, Head of HR at ZÖLLER-KIPPER, aptly describes the simple registration and use of the test kits: “Our employees can easily access the patient portal, request a kit and receive their results within five days. The feedback on the procedure is positive and we are very pleased to be able to offer this test as early detection and diagnosis of colorectal cancer is key to better treatment options and outcomes. The health and well-being of our employees is our top priority.”

An important step towards the future: the results are promising

It’s not just the company’s own workforce that benefits from this. By using the early detection tests approved in Europe, the company is making an important contribution to the approval of the kits in the USA. An important step towards the future, as Guido Baechler, CEO of Mainz Biomed, emphasizes: “We are very satisfied with the first results as they show what the future holds for patients when they have better access to easy-to-use, comfortable and have affordable screening opportunities.”

About the ZOELLER Group

ZÖLLER-KIPPER is the parent company within the ZOELLER Group, a leading European manufacturer of hydraulic and electric lifting and tipping devices and complete refuse collection vehicles. The group employs around 2,500 people. Service bases in many European regions ensure high availability of ZOELLER products. The range of services also applies to common makes from third-party manufacturers.

ZOELLER is part of KIRCHHOFF Ecotec, the environmental division of the global KIRCHHOFF Group. In 2022, the KIRCHHOFF group of companies with 13,000 employees generated sales of EUR 2.5 billion in the four business areas of automotive, tools, vehicle conversions and municipal technology. The group has 57 plants in 22 countries on five continents.

