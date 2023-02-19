Discovered one of the weaknesses of a type of colorectal cancer, the second leading cause of cancer-related death worldwide. It now becomes possible to transform some of these, refractory to immunotherapy treatments, into more vulnerable and therefore treatable forms. The result, obtained on mice, is all Italian. The study was published in the Cancer Cell magazine who also dedicated the cover to him.

The new immunotherapy

Immunotherapy is an extremely promising therapeutic option for many cancer pathologies. Unfortunately, for colorectal cancer, its use is severely limited. This because, in 95% of casestumors are refractory to this treatment. In medical terms, it is said that the tumor turns from “cold” (therefore not very sensitive to the activity of the immune system because it is “impermeable” to lymphocytes). On the contrary they come defined to “hot”those with an increased presence of immune cells that can help eliminate malignant cells.

The difference is probably due to DNA repair mechanisms: “In most patients, these mechanisms are still functioning”, explains Alberto Bardelli, research director at Ifom and professor at the University of Turin who coordinated the study. “Only in 5% of patients the tumor has lost this mechanism and therefore produces altered proteins that activate the immune system”.

From cold tumor to warm tumor

The team of researchers, led by Vito Amodio of Ifom, the University of Turin and the Candiolo Institute, have discovered that some of the most resistant tumors hide the most vulnerable parts. It has been tested in mice 6-Tioguanina. This is a drug already used in the treatment of some leukemias, it is that it has managed to enlarge the ‘hot’ areas of these tumors. This result makes it possible to treat tumors with immunotherapy.

The authors of the study are now investigating whether the results obtained in laboratory animals can be extended to humans.

It is important to reiterate that the success of this study is the result of the collaboration between the University of Turin and the Foundation Institute of Molecular Oncology (Ifom) of Milan. The strategic cooperation with the Cancer Institute of Candiolo, the National Institute of Molecular Genetics Ingm of Milan, the Asst Grande Ospedale Niguarda of Milan and the Cogentech company have been decisive.