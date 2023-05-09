Colorectal cancer: here are the four symptoms not to be underestimated

A study published in one of the most prestigious medical journals reveals the four symptoms that lead to this cancer

Diagnostics and routine checks are undoubtedly the best form of prevention for cancer. For a long time i health principals they are trying to urge people to check themselves more frequently, to prevent the onset of more serious problems. Unfortunately in Italy the habit of carrying out frequent check-upsis very underdeveloped. Comparing the Italian data with the European ones, one can notice the difference.

The percentage of people who have decided to periodically check their health is very low. In our country it’s hard to consider check-ups a healthy habit to respect, especially when you’re in good health. Basically, the absence of problems leads to a general underestimation. Periodic checks instead, are essential because (net of existing symptoms or problems) they allow you to check your state of health and prevent any pathologies. With periodic checks (doctors recommend at least one a year over 40 years of age) si can correct bad habits, change their lifestyles and check carefully (through further in-depth examinations) for any hidden or early stage pathologies. The so-called early diagnosis, often essential to save lives.

But what are the symptoms that should not be overlooked and that (even without a real routine check) they have to make us raise our antennas? One of the most authoritative universities, the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has published on Journal of the National Cancer Institute (a veritable bible on tumours) a detailed study, to help understand the demonstrative signs of one of the most aggressive and widespread tumours: that of the colon and rectum. Who has less than fifty years must pay close attention to these signals that the body can give.

The four symptoms that should not be underestimated

Abdominal pain, bleeding, diarrhea, low iron levels. These are the alarm bells that should not be underestimated. “Colorectal cancer is not simply a disease that affects older people; we want young adults to be aware of and act upon these potentially very significant signs and symptoms,” he said in a statement Yin Cao, the study coordinator. To collect ever more precise data, the research team analyzed over 5,000 colorectal cancer diagnoses, on patients who had no turned 50, trying to find the early symptoms of the disease, which had manifested themselves about sixty days before the official diagnosis.

Maximum attention

The study showed that abdominal pain, bleeding, diarrhea, low iron levels were present in almost all patients. According to researchers’ estimates, the presence of just one of these symptoms doubles the risk of cancer; when there are two at the same time risk rises 3.59 times; when there are three symptoms, the risk increases by 6.52 times. “In this analysis we found that some young adults had symptoms up to two years before their diagnosis. This may be one reason why many of these younger patients had more advanced disease at the time of diagnosis than we typically see in older people who are screened regularly.”added the firm’s first signatory Cassandra DL Fritz.