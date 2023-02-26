A Sicilian researcher conducted a study on colorectal cancerhelping to identify a therapeutic strategy through the use ofimmunotherapy. The twist, as explained by John Germano, lies in being able to transform a tumor from refractory to responsive to the immune system. This is the great challenge in the context of this research conducted by theFoundation Institute of Molecular Oncology (Ifom) of Milan in synergy with theUniversity of Turinand which opens up new therapeutic scenarios for the benefit of cancer patients affected precisely by colorectal cancerwhich is the second leading cause of cancer-related death worldwide.

The researcher, who worked alongside the Professor Alberto Bardelliamong the leading experts in the study of colorectal cancerstarts in his explanation from an assumption: “Cancer has a great enemy which is the immune system and cancer has learned to know and avoid it“. Therefore, the research conducted by him in recent years “it was based on the study of how to help the immune system recognize cancer, find it and attack it“.

NEW STRATEGY AGAINST COLON RECECTAL CANCER

The cancer cells to progress they must grow more than the others, but to do this they must change, modify and make themselves different. “Diversity is not good for the immune system, because even a pathogen is new for our body and deserves to be attacked by our ‘policemen’ who protect our health“, has explained John Germano, as reported by Ansa. This is the reason why “each of us has developed small tumors in the course of our lives that the immune system has managed to eradicate“. But there are tumors which, instead, “manage to overcome the control of the immune system through various mechanisms such as, for example, not presenting their personal details to our ‘policemen’, blending into the crowd together with healthy cells“. Thus, they create an environment that prevents so-called ‘policemen’ from entering,”putting the control cells to sleep in order to grow undisturbed“.

The researchers then went further, wondering about the anticancer drugs or naturally occurring elements, such as the vitamin C, to understand if they could select different tumors or enhance the action of the immune system. In fact, the mechanisms that repair DNA when there are changes or errors are important for cancer not to develop. The researchers therefore went in the opposite direction: “We broke the repair mechanism to make the cancer make a lot more mistakes because those would create even more novelty for the immune system“. The results of this study (published in the journal Cancer Discovery) lay the foundations for exploiting tumor heterogeneity to increase the fraction of patients affected by colorectal cancer who can potentially benefit from theimmunotherapy. John Germano but warns: “Although encouraging, the results obtained were generated in laboratory animals. At the moment, we are checking if they can be transferred to the clinic soon“.

