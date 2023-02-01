Lifestyle is important in prevention and early diagnosis is essential for timely intervention

Roberto De Filippis

Colorectal cancer is widespread in the Western world. In 2022 in Italy they registered nearly 50,000 new diagnoses (around 26,000 women and 22,000 men) and more than half a million people (around 280,000 men and 230,000 women) currently live with the disease in our country. Early diagnosis is the best weapon available to combat this tumor and reduce the mortality associated with it.

COLORECTAL CANCER: LIFESTYLE ALSO INFLUENCES — Those with certain risk factors are more likely to develop colorectal cancer. Among these is the familiaritysome genetic diseases (such as Lynch syndrome and familial adenomatous polyposis), and the chronic inflammatory bowel disease (Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis). “Although defined as non-modifiable risk factors, by relying on expert doctors it is possible to intervene early with dedicated surveillance programs” underlines the Professor Silvio Danese, head of Gastroenterology and Digestive Endoscopy at the Irccs San Raffaele Hospital in Milan. On the other hand, it is possible to reduce the chances of developing colorectal cancer also by changing the lifestyle and, in particular, eliminating some bad habits, such as smoking, alcohol abuse and a sedentary lifestyle. Nutrition also contributes to lowering the chances of the appearance of this tumor; in this sense it helps one diet rich in fruits, vegetables and legumes and which involves a limited consumption of red meat, carbohydrates and lipids.

HOW COLORECTAL CANCER PRESENTS — Although in the early stages of colorectal cancer can be asymptomatic, there are a few possible red flags to watch out for. The three main symptoms are unintentional weight loss, blood in the stool and anemia, caused precisely by excessive bleeding and which often leads to persistent tiredness. “Sometimes colorectal cancer manifests itself in a more subtle way, for example with a change in toilet habits,” adds Professor Danese. Fortunately, we now have a formidable tool for identifying this and other cancers well before symptoms appear: screening. Conversely, if colorectal cancer is not identified in time and has the possibility of spreading, there is a risk that it will occur. metastasiswhich generally mainly affect the liver and, subsequently, the lungs, peritoneum, ovaries, adrenal glands, bones and central nervous system. See also Digital medicine, 6 ways to make it patient-friendly

COLORECTAL CANCER: TWO TYPES OF SCREENING — Thanks to screening, adenomas can be removed before they become cancer. Furthermore, colorectal cancer can be diagnosed before it becomes symptomatic and, therefore, in the earliest stages. This allows us to offer more therapeutic possibilities. “In short, screening increases survival and saves lives” reiterates Professor Danese. For the general population, the screening service is active and can take place in two equally effective ways: the fecal occult blood test every two years or so sigmoidoscopy/colonoscopy. In Italy the most common screening method is by faecal occult blood and it is essential to participate. “This screening is adequate for the general population, but for the categories of patients most at risk due to family history, chronic inflammatory diseases and hereditary syndromes, screening with fecal occult blood is insufficient. In these cases, in fact, it is recommended to enter surveillance programs through endoscopy” specifies the expert.

COLORECTAL CANCER: SURVIVAL IS INCREASING — Even when colorectal cancer is diagnosed, it’s not all black and white. In fact, in recent times the 5-year survival is increasing beyond the wildest expectations. In 2022 it stood at 66% for women and 65% for men; after the first year, these percentages rise to 79% and 77% respectively. Early diagnosis has contributed to this, but also the progress in care. For tumors in the earliest stage (I-III), resective surgery is available, usually by laparoscopy. For colon cancers, surgery is followed by chemotherapy for high-risk stage II and stage III. For locally advanced rectal cancers, chemoradiotherapy is usually done before surgery and then adjuvant chemotherapy. “Recently this sequence has been innovated by studies on ‘total neoadjuvant therapy’, an approach which consists of moving all chemotherapy and radiotherapy before surgery. For stage T1 tumoursthe earliest that exists, endoscopic treatment is also provided, which does not involve incisions on the belly,” says Professor Danese. Finally, a wide variety of drugs are available for more advanced cancers. See also Let's fight heat stroke quickly with these 3 amazing grandma's remedies