Also in Germany: Colorectal cancer is affecting more and more younger people – but the incidence could be halved

Those affected are dying from colon cancer more and more rarely. That is the good news. But even more cases could be prevented – especially among young people. Prevention is the keyword. For which risk groups it is particularly important.

In the video above you can see: Family risk often unknown: Doctor tells you when you need colon cancer screening It is a worrying trend that researchers are observing in many countries: colorectal cancer is increasingly affecting young people. In Germany, around 3,000 people under the age of 50 are currently diagnosed with colon cancer each year, including an increasing number of younger age groups. Hermann Brenner deals intensively with these figures. The professor is head of the Department of Clinical Epidemiology and Aging Research at the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ). About 60,000 people are still diagnosed with colorectal cancer each year, and about 25,000 people die from the disease. Brenner is convinced that halve those numbers within the next ten years let. Colon cancer, if detected early, is usually curable. During the preventive examination by means of a colonoscopy, the precancerous lesions can be removed directly. The scientist spoke about such opportunities and which risk factors endanger young people at the specialist symposium “Colon cancer prevention 3.0”. network against colorectal cancer. One of the cooperation partners is the Felix Burda Foundation. Prevention reduces disease rates Brenner knows how many new cases and deaths prevention can prevent. Figures from the USA show, for example, that the disease rates have halved since the late 1980s. Why is it? In view of risk factors such as obesity or diabetes, which have increased in recent decades, one should have expected an increase. “But the effect of prevention is noticeable here,” explains Brenner. “Because the decrease shows in the age groups that are screened.” In younger people, on the other hand, the cases would increase. A trend that researchers internationally have already documented in various studies. According to the epidemiologist, this is not yet as serious in Germany as, for example, analyzes of data from AOK policyholders made clear. But in this country, the numbers also point in this direction. Colorectal cancer new cases decreased by 30 percent Preventive colonoscopy has existed in Germany since 2002: Health insurance companies cover the preventive examination for men over 50 and women over 55. Since then, according to the expert, we have had one Decrease in incidence by almost 30 percent – Mortality has also gone down. “Strong indications that it is actually due to prevention,” explains Brenner at the symposium. Because the comparison with Norway makes it clear that the incidence rates have increased slightly there – there is no comparable screening program there.

incidence The incidence (rate of new cases) is a measure of epidemiology and indicates what proportion of a group of people (population) who were initially free of a specific disease develop it over a defined period of time. Definition Incidence = number of new cases during an observation period / number of observed persons who were not ill at the beginning of the observation (Source: Ärzteblatt.de)

The showed that prevention has positive effects (even before it was covered by health insurance). Evaluation of the Global Burden of Disease Study (GBS) also. A team led by Rajesh Sharma from the Delhi Technological University analyzed the colorectal cancer data for 28 European countries, including Great Britain, over three decades from the GBS. The result: corrected for the age factor, the incidence of colorectal cancer in Germany fell significantly between 1990 and 2019. Colon cancer mortality has even fallen by more than a quarter. Nevertheless, the European comparison shows at the same time: Germany has by no means exhausted its possibilities, because it is only in the middle in both areas. Five out of 28 countries showed a decreasing incidence: Austria minus 36 percent

Luxembourg minus 19 percent

Czech Republic minus 16 percent

Belgium minus 9 percent

Germany minus 8 percent (practically only observed among women, but hardly observed among men) The situation is similar with regard to mortality: With a mortality rate of 18 per 100,000 inhabitants, Germany takes one of the middle places. The death rate is significantly higher among men at 22 than among women at 14.

What does it take to prevent even more colon cancer cases? The incidence of colon cancer in Germany could therefore be halved. The epidemiologist Brenner is convinced of this. Because “the USA showed us that it is possible despite unfavorable trends in risk factors”. This requires widespread use of colorectal cancer screening, especially colonoscopy. Through the “use of preventive colonoscopy in Germany, we have managed to halve the number, if you will, by about 30 percent,” explains Brenner. It’s not 50 percent yet. But the expert considers the halving to be feasible. One is crucial for this wider use of prevention, especially through the hard-to-reach risk groups. Younger people often have an increased risk without knowing it – for example if they suffer from diabetes, are overweight or have a family history. In addition, according to the epidemiologist, it is essential better invitation procedures to develop and one low-threshold access to allow for preventive care.

His colleague Michael Hoffmeister, Deputy Head of the Department of Clinical Epidemiology and Aging Research, could contribute to this. Its early detection of colorectal cancer via smartphone app could complement the existing preventive care offering and simplify access to tests. The DKFZ writes in a press release: Studies have shown that more people take part in low-threshold offers if, for example, they can have tests sent to their home and carry them out themselves. Two factors determine colorectal cancer incidence In a way, it is a race against time to keep reducing the incidence of colorectal cancer. First of all, demographic change means that more and more people are reaching the critical age for colorectal cancer. In order to counteract this, the precautionary quota must be increased enormously Brenner with his DKFZ team in a modeling study calculated. If it remains at less than 20 percent of those entitled, as it is today, the cases will increase to around 77,000 annually by 2050.

In order to compensate for this, the participation rate would have to be increased to around double by 2030 and even tripled from 2040. Second, younger people are now living at higher risk of colon cancer. Prevention would also be important for these risk groups in order to stop or even reverse the upward trend in this age group. Why colorectal cancer is affecting more and more young people In an interview with FOCUS online, Brenner already spoke about the question of why colon cancer is increasingly affecting young and younger people. In summary, the researcher sees the following reasons: There are a number of known risk factors, such as high consumption of red meat and sausages, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, obesity, lack of exercise.

Preliminary data suggest that these ‘lifestyle factors’ are even more important in younger people than previously thought.

Obesity in particular is an even greater risk factor for younger people than for older people.

In the younger generations, there are more and more overweight people. This in turn could explain why colon cancer rates are now soaring among younger people. However, this indication has yet to be confirmed in large studies.

In addition, there is also the hypothesis for colorectal cancer as to whether an infection might also play a role. Note: The Felix Burda Foundation, like FOCUS Online, belongs to Hubert Burda Media.

