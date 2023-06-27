Colorectal cancer: it sends you these signals, but if you don’t know them, you put yourself at great risk

Of fundamental importance is to pay attention to any symptoms of colorectal cancer. Even more so is prevention.

Il colorectal cancer it is one of those ailments that you need to pay close attention to for your health. There are some symptoms you may notice, which you should tell your doctor right away. This kind of cancer is formed, precisely, in the tissues of the rectum – that is, the area of ​​thelarge intestine which is located near the anus – or colon, which is the longest area of ​​the large intestine. It is, however, that part of the body that deals with the absorption of nutrients from the foods we ingest.

The symptomatology it can, therefore, help to recognize colorectal cancer, but prevention is essential. Let’s find out how to recognize this type of cancer, the symptoms, risk factors and treatments.

Symptoms of colorectal cancer

Between symptoms of colorectal cancer not to be underestimated, can be simple constipation o diarrheabut also loss of blood between the stools, anemization, tiredness, exhaustion and involuntary weight loss. However, it is not always a question of a recognizable symptomatology.

Of course, in the initial stages of the disease colorectal cancer can be asymptomatic and not allow the patient to acknowledge its presence. It is, however, one of the most common cancers in Western countries.

The importance of prevention and treatment

The prevention it is the first real weapon against colorectal cancer, because it allows you to recognize it even before the symptoms appear. A diagnosis early allows you to implement, immediately, all the necessary treatments to combat it in the best possible way, reducing mortality. Thank you screeningthey remove the adenomas before they turn into cancer and it is possible to cure it illness in its earliest stage.

For prevention, it is necessaryfaecal occult blood testto be carried out at least every two years and the colonoscopy. The first examination is valid but, for patients most at risk for family history or chronic inflammatory diseases, it is better to proceed with endoscopy with a frequency established by the doctor.

Also keep in mind i risk factors such as familiarity, genetic diseases and inflammatory bowel disease, but also cigarette smoking, alcohol consumption, a sedentary lifestyle and a diet rich in red meat, lipids and carbohydrates and low in fruit, vegetables and legumes.

The cure generally include the surgerythe chemotherapy and the radiotherapybut also the hiring of immunotherapy drugs. The fact remains that screening programs are essential for saving lives, before they are formed metastasis to organs such as the liver, lungs, ovaries, adrenal glands, central nervous system and bones.

