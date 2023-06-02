Colorectal cancer: more and more cases under 50 – researcher puts on mold thesis

Most cancer patients are over 60 when they are diagnosed. This also applies to colon cancer, the second most common cancer in Germany. Half of the patients are over 70 when they find out about their condition. However, oncologists have registered an increase in colorectal cancer cases in people under 50 in recent years. The increase in very young adults between the ages of 20 and 29 is particularly large.

The cancer is often particularly aggressive in young patients

Science is puzzling over the exact causes. A combination of unhealthy nutrition, obesity and lack of exercise in childhood seems obvious to the experts. However, a lifestyle that is harmful to the intestine cannot explain why younger patients often have more aggressive tumors.

A team of US researchers is now pursuing a new lead. “A lot of people blame obesity and diabetes,” says Benjamin Weinberg, an oncologist at Georgetown University Medical Center. On the other hand, the fact that patients who run marathons and eat healthily are also affected. In a study that was presented at the current congress of the American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO), he therefore examined whether a Bacterial, viral or fungal infection could be the cause of the disease.

Difference between young and old colorectal cancer patients studied

“We think there was some sort of exposure in the 1970s or 1980s – maybe everyone started taking antibiotics for ear infections or they stopped breastfeeding…Something happened where this cohort is seeing that surge, and we are.” don’t know why,” says Weinberg.

For their investigation, they first wanted to find out whether there might be an increased number of bacteria, viruses or fungi in the different age groups. To do this, they sequenced microbial DNA samples from the tumors of 61 colorectal cancer patients who were either under 45 or over 65 years old at the time of diagnosis.

Fungus three times more common in younger colorectal cancer patients

The focus was actually on the bacterium “Fusobacterium nucleatum”. However, it was found with equal frequency in both age groups. On the other hand, they discovered a difference in the fungus Cladosporium sphaerospermum, which was detected three times more frequently in tumors in younger colorectal cancer patients (30.6 percent) than in older ones (11 percent).

Cladosporium sphaerospermum is a mold. It is suspected of causing various diseases in humans or animals, such as tissue damage, skin infections or nodules under the skin. Cancer has not been included so far. However, the scientists also discovered a number of other bacteria that were found more frequently or exclusively in the tumors of older patients.

“There are significant differences in the intratumoral microbiome between younger and older colorectal cancer patients,” the study concludes. Larger studies are now necessary to clarify the background and possible response to specific therapies.

Symptoms of colon cancer – when to see a doctor

Colon carcinomas do not grow overnight, but slowly over the course of several years and often without the affected person noticing it. However, the body sends out some warning signs, as noted by the German Cancer Society.

You should look out for these warning signs:

Blood in or on the stool (red or black discoloration)

with passage of flatulence, simultaneous evacuation of some blood, mucus, or stool

altered bowel habits (pencil-thin stools, alternation of constipation and diarrhea)

recurrent, cramping abdominal pain lasting more than a week

frequent urge to defecate (passing of noticeably foul-smelling stool)

Paleness, constant tiredness, exhaustion, drop in performance, weight loss

palpable hardening in the abdomen and/or enlarged lymph nodes

If you have one or more of these symptoms, you should consult a doctor. Of course, such symptoms can also occur in other, benign intestinal diseases, writes the German Cancer Society. However, the symptoms should be clarified by examinations.