Colorectal cancer: Survival improved by therapy

A new treatment method for metastatic colorectal cancer significantly improves survival and quality of life for those affected. This was announced by MedUni Vienna, which was involved in the worldwide study. The new treatment standard provides for a combination of targeted therapy with oral chemotherapy and should soon benefit Austrian patients.

Every year around 4,500 people develop colorectal cancer in Austria, with around 1,200 to 1,400 of them undergoing so-called third-line therapy in the course of the disease due to advanced metastasis. The survey was a global phase III study that included around 500 previously treated patients worldwide. The study was published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

“We usually see small gains from combinations of therapies, but this is a big step forward, both in terms of survival and quality of life,” says Gerald Prager of the University Clinic for Internal Medicine I.

The patients take the oral chemotherapy in tablet form at home, and the antibody is given every 14 days as an infusion lasting 15 to 30 minutes in the oncology day clinic. In addition, patients must have a blood count once a month. The therapy has already found its way into US guidelines. Approval in Europe is also expected soon.

