Colorectal cancer: that strange increase in young people

A 30% growth in colorectal cancer, in the last 10 years, to the detriment of young patients: that is, aged 49 or younger. This evidence emerged during the last General Assembly of the European Cancer Organization, a coalition of experts and bodies that work together to improve the quality of care for cancer patients, with multidisciplinary approaches.

For Italy, Professor Antonino Spinelli was present, as Secretary General and President Elect of the European Society of Coloproctology (ESCP), as well as Director of the Colon and Rectum Surgery Unit, IRCCS Istituto Clinico Humanitas.

Panorama interviewed him.

Is the increase in colorectal cancer cases in young people due to early screening alone or to other causes as well?

The incidence of colorectal cancer in the population over the age of 50 has remained stable or even decreased in many countries thanks to screening programmes. The same thing cannot be said for colorectal cancer in the younger population (“early-onset colorectal cancer”, age at diagnosis United States has brought forward the onset at 45 years of age. Young patients are often diagnosed at an advanced stage of the disease and we tend to think that this is often due to an underreporting of symptoms. Few think about the possibility of having a tumor when they are “young”. However, this data can only partially explain the worse prognosis in young patients, compared to seniors, even in the early stages

One of the colorectal cancer studies is supported by the Humanitas Foundation for Research. What other information did he give you?

Our studies have shown that the increase in cases that is being recorded in young people is not related to an increase in cases caused by genetic syndromes, such as Lynch syndrome, or predisposing diseases such as, for example, chronic inflammatory bowel disease. That is, these are sporadic cases, i.e. without known risk factors. Furthermore, our recently published study would show that young patients respond worse to multimodal therapies in rectal cancer”.

So studying the possible causes is one of the main areas of research?

Considering that most of these new tumors in young people are sporadic – i.e. not associated with genetic or familial factors – great interest was initially placed on the lifestyle: on the diet (rich in sugars and animal fats) and on a sedentary lifestyle. However, recent studies seem to indicate that sporadic colorectal cancer in young people has different biological and molecular characteristics from that which develops in older patients, making it more aggressive even in the earlier stages. This seems to account for the different response to treatments.

Understanding the reason and causes for this increased incidence of colorectal cancer in young people is one of the hot topics among colorectal cancer researchers today. Our research group has been actively engaged on this front for years.

Do young people react better to treatments? Do they have a different treatment path? Better or worse survival rates?

Current global guidelines do not differentiate treatment based on age, even if literature data tell us that young people tend to receive more aggressive medical and surgical treatments, unfortunately without the hoped-for survival advantages. This seems to support the hypothesis that colorectal cancer which develops in young people differs from that which develops at a later age due to intrinsic factors -molecular and immunological- which also make it less responsive to therapies. From this point of view, the biological characterization of the tumor in order to carry out a “target therapy” assumes an even more relevant importance.

Is inflammatory bowel disease – also on the rise among young people – related to early-onset colon cancer?

Inflammatory bowel disease (Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis) is a risk factor for the development of colorectal cancer, the more important the longer the duration of the disease. Patients with early onset (pediatric-adolescent age) are at greater risk and require greater attention in surveillance. The chronic-relapsing inflammation that characterizes inflammatory bowel disease plays a crucial role in tumor development. For this reason it is very important that patients suffering from inflammatory diseases undergo regular endoscopic surveillance. Today there are very advanced diagnostic techniques such as high resolution and chromoendoscopy and the use of artificial intelligence algorithms, which allow to evaluate and make targeted biopsies on areas of the altered mucosa allowing for early treatment, i.e. before the tumor develops.

What are, if any, the new therapeutic approaches?

Fortunately, research and therapies are in constant evolution. today we have available minimally invasive surgical techniques more and more aimed at organ-preserving surgery

The multidisciplinary approach is essential today in order to be able to define the most appropriate therapeutic procedure for each patient in an era in which we are increasingly moving towards the so-called “target therapy”. This involves the use of drugs that have been defined as “intelligent”, with a molecular target. For this reason, the molecular analysis of the genes involved in the pathogenesis has become fundamental for the choice of therapy.

Very recently progress has been achieved until recently that was hardly conceivable thanks to theimmunotherapy – or drugs that enhance the body’s immune defenses against cancer. Immunotherapy has opened a new frontier in the treatment of colorectal tumors and has shown very promising initial results in some patients (about 5% of the total), who present a particular characteristic defined as microsatellite instability (MSI).

Finally, for rectal cancer, there are multimodal protocols (radio-chemotherapy) which have considerably increased the number of patients in whom the tumor responds so well to therapies that it disappears completely, allowing for organ preservation.

Are trials underway, worldwide?

The main trials, at an international level, are aimed at studying new surgical techniques and new oncological and radiotherapy schemes, in particular for rectal cancer. An innovative line of research consists in testing the DNA of cancer cells isolated from blood samples to look for specific mutations in order to develop new treatments and targeted therapies. Again from the point of view of a “targeted therapy”, tests are in the initial phase of study which allow information on the biological, molecular and immunological characteristics of that tumor to be obtained from a sample of tumor tissue. This allows you to identify the most effective drugs while limiting side effects.

AND Is an early diagnosis possible, perhaps based on genetic profiles or family risk factors?

We are certainly making a lot of progress in diagnosis. Identifying patients most at risk is crucial for this: particularly in patients with a family history of bowel cancer, inflammatory bowel disease or a known genetic syndrome (e.g. polyposis or Lynch syndrome) endoscopic surveillance should start early. Furthermore, in Italy we must increase the use of genetic counseling to study patients with a family history of colorectal cancer and other neoplasms related to hereditary syndromes. Studies are also underway to identify new mutations associated with colorectal cancer. This would have an impact not only on screening and subsequent early diagnosis, but also on the development of new therapies and on the control strategy after treatment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

