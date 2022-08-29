The maximum clock pulse is DDR5-6000, and the maximum capacity of a single line is 32GB. The performance, capacity and lighting effects are satisfied at one time.

Kingston followed Intel’s footsteps and launched FURY Beast DDR5 and ValueRAM DDR5 series memory modules last year, which could not satisfy players who like lighting effects. Naturally, Kingston also planned the FURY Beast DDR5 RGB series, let’s play it.

FURY Beast DDR5 RGB Design Configuration

FURY Beast DDR5 RGB is not just FURY Beast DDR5 plus lighting effects. The dark heat sink design of FURY Beast DDR5 may not be able to understand what image it wants to create for a while. Perhaps it can only be said that it is the consistent style of the FURY family. But the modified FURY Beast DDR5 RGB, we directly think of the rifle, especially the protruding parts are really like the handle, the viewing hole, etc. What do you think?

No matter what the shape is, you may have to pay attention to the possibility that the highest part of the module is 42.23mm, which may conflict with some radiators. FURY Beast DDR5 RGB mainly focuses on RGB lighting effects, which is based on the patented technology of Infrared Sync Technology and is composed of FURY CTRL software. It is also compatible with the lighting synchronization control of motherboard manufacturers, mainly ASRock, ASUS, GIGABYTE, MSI, which is the typical four manufacturers.

The composition of FURY Beast DDR5 RGB product line is the same as that of FURY Beast DDR5. There are currently 4 clock options including DDR5-4800 / 5200 / 5600 / 6000. In addition to adopting XMP 3.0 and passing the certification, DDR5-4800 also has Plug N Play Function. In terms of single module capacity, there are 8GB, 16GB, 32GB (except DDR5-6000) three types, providing single-entry and 2-piece set sales combinations.

FURY Beast DDR5 RGB market reference price:

DDR5-5200 32GB NT$4,850

DDR5-5600 32GB NT$5,650

DDR5-5200 32GB Kit（16GB x 2）NT$5,100

DDR5-5600 32GB Kit（16GB x 2）NT$5,900

DDR5-6000 32GB Kit（16GB x 2）NT$7,100

As for the market reference price, the parts that can be found at present are as listed above. The price difference between DDR5-5200 and DDR5-5600 is about 800 yuan, while DDR5-6000 is 1,200 yuan higher than DDR5-5600. Compared with the FURY Beast DDR5 without lighting effects, the single-entry combination is roughly 400 yuan more expensive, while the 2-piece set is 350, 250, and 450 yuan more according to the clock. This price difference should be considered reasonable.

The model of the sample provided by Kingston is KF560C40BBAK2-32, which belongs to DDR5-6000, the total capacity is 32GB (16GB x 2), and the 2-piece set is the highest clock version at present. Viewed through the tool software, it is made by testing and screening SK Hynix particles, which is different from the use of Micron for FURY Beast DDR5-5200. Its circuit board is welded with 8 memory particles on one side, that is, each 2GB constitutes 16GB, so it belongs to the 1Rx8 type.

The SPDs of the FURY Beast DDR5 RGB series are preloaded with up to 4 clock and timing configurations. Taking the tested product DDR5-6000 as an example, the basic default JEDEC setting is DDR5-4800 CL40-39-39 @ 1.1V. In the official specification, it can be found that this is the setting since the DDR5-5200 version, but the DDR5-4800 version also supports Plug N Play, so it is set at a slightly lower CL38-38-38 @ 1.1V.

As for the XMP 3.0 default configuration, the settings for the DDR5-6000 version are DDR5-6000 CL40-40-40 @ 1.35V, DDR5-5600 CL40-40-40 @ 1.25V, DDR5-4800 CL38-38-38 @ 1.1 V, which is missing the DDR5-5200 configuration. However, check the information of the DDR5-5200 / 5600 version, the DDR5-5200 setting is also CL40-40-40 @ 1.25V, you should know how to respond if necessary.

FURY Beast DDR5 RGB test experience

The FURY Beast DDR5 RGB lighting design is combined with the Infrared Sync Technology function. Even if the computer does not have exclusive or compatible control software installed, the lighting mode can be maintained in a synchronized state, unlike other products that will be confused and different. The FURY CTRL control software can be downloaded from Kingston’s official website or Microsoft Store. If you want to save trouble, you can also use the motherboard solution.

FURY CTRL provides some functions other than lighting. There are shortcut options in the upper right corner of the window. You can view information such as module model, SPD configuration, voltage and temperature, and you can also customize your personal preference profile. As for the lighting effects, there are 11 or more lighting modes provided by default. According to the different modes, conditions such as speed, brightness, delay time, direction, and color can be customized and adjusted.

The LED design configuration of FURY Beast DDR5 RGB allows you to customize the LED length in a specific lighting mode, which refers to the length of the lighting range. In addition to swiping light in a single color, it can be independently set, such as in breathing mode, to emit up to 12 colors at the same time. This is equivalent to partition and can be set individually. Compared with general color cycle lighting, the effect presented is more like a rainbow.

The performance measurement data is summarized as follows, in which the DDR5-5200 is loaded with the XMP DDR5-5600 configuration, and then the clock is lowered to serve as the reference group. Compared with DDR5-4800, the measured throughput of DDR5-6000 is 4.x~7.x% higher, and the difference is obvious. As for the comprehensive simulation test of systems such as PCMark, it is easy to be affected by variables and compresses the degree of perceptible differences. Fortunately, relatively simple tests such as Geekbench can still see that high clocks do have benefits.

testing platform

FURY Beast DDR5 RGB and its sibling, FURY Beast DDR5, are XMP overclocking modules designed to cater to a wide range of gamers, providing high clocks and low timings that ValueRAM DDR5 lacks. FURY Beast DDR5 RGB with more lighting effects, infrared synchronization and playability of lighting effects, is still one of the best designs. The price difference between it and FURY Beast DDR5 is not much, if you also like RGB lighting effects, then go straight to FURY Beast DDR5 RGB without hesitation!