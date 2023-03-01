The colposcopy it’s a second level exam which is carried out if the pap test has detected lesions or anomalies, allowing to further investigate the condition of the tissues of the cervix and vagina.

What is this exam about, and how to deal with it? We talk about it with the doctor Rosalba Portuesigynecologist at Humanitas Rozzano.

What is Colposcopy?

Colposcopy is an examination that is carried out to diagnose the health conditions of the neck of the uterus and of vagina.

It is done using a tool called colposcopio, which allows the specialist doctor to examine the areas of interest closely and through magnifying glasses, after the application of 2 reagents. The exam has an average duration of approx 15-20 minutesand does not cause pain.

His main function is to identify any macroscopically detectable lesions on which it could be important to perform a targeted biopsy. The goal is to early diagnosis of cervical and vaginal cancersbut it can also be very useful for observation and analysis for other benign pathologies such as warts.

How is the colposcopy performed?

Colposcopy is performed by having the patient lie down on the bed, in the gynecological position. The gynecologist then introduces it into the vagina speculum, an instrument that stretches the walls of the vagina thus showing the neck of the uterus and the walls of the vagina. After that a small one is inserted swab on which a solution based on acetic acid and then iodine is applied. In this way any tissue abnormalities are more easily identified. Based on the picture that emerges after the application of the two reagents, the doctor will decide if and where to perform the biopsy targeted.

Colposcopy is not a painful exam, although inserting the solutions may sometimes create a burning sensation.

In some cases during the colposcopy, it may be necessary to do one biopsyi.e. a small sample of tissue which will then be sent to the laboratory to be subjected to histological investigation.

No special precautions are necessary after the examination, however small blood losses may appear during the days following the examination.

How to prepare for colposcopy?

To perform the colposcopy it is good to schedule the exam away from the menstrual flowand, in the 24 hours preceding the exam, avoid sexual intercourse and do not use medicines for vaginal insertion (such as ovules, douches, candles).

